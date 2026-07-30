Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile congratulates all the recipients of the PSL Awards and applauds the PSL for running a successful league

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, has congratulated all the players and officials who received awards from the PSL last night following their outstanding achievements for the previous season.

Giving his congratulatory message MEC Lebogang Maile said: “We are immensely proud of all the players, the officials and everyone who was recognized for their hard work during the PSL awards. We are particularly thrilled that Gauteng players were among the top recipients of the accolades. This serves as affirmation that our province is indeed the Home of Champions and we applaud the players on their outstanding achievements”.

“These awards are not only a celebration of individual excellence but also a recognition of the teamwork, hard work, discipline and commitment that have become synonymous with football in our country. Therefore, the teammates of those who received the accolades should also celebrate as they too contributed to this success”.

“Once again, we commend the PSL for a well-run league and wish them well as the new season kicks off and we are looking forward to a very exciting season”, said MEC Maile.

MEC Maile added that football and sport in general have the power to unite communities, create opportunities and give hope to young people and that the achievements of the clubs and players illustrate what is possible when talent is nurtured and supported from grassroots levels.

He further committed that the Gauteng Provincial government will continue to create an enabling environment where athletes can thrive and realise their full potential.

Enquiries

Mr. Onwabile Lubhelwana: MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 071 531 4513

Email: Onwabile.Lubhelwana@gauteng.gov.za

Mr. Phaladi Seakgwe: Director Communications:

Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 079 075 1673

Email: phaladi.seakgwe@gauteng.gov.za

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