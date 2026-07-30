Minister Leon Schreiber on officially opening new Centurion Home Affairs office

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, today officially opened the Department's new Centurion Home Affairs office at Centurion Mall, marking another milestone in the Home Affairs @ home reform programme that makes Home Affairs services more accessible.

While the office has been operational since earlier this year, today's official opening reflects the Department's commitment to making Home Affairs more accessible through modern facilities that are conveniently located and designed around the needs of the people they serve.

The relocation addressed long-standing challenges at the previous site, where poor infrastructure, limited facilities and security concerns undermined service delivery. The previous office had also become a hotspot for the illegal sale of queue positions by unscrupulous individuals, while the lack of secure on-site parking exposed clients and their vehicles to criminal activity.

The new office provides an accessible and well-equipped environment that supports more efficient service delivery while restoring dignity to the experience of visiting Home Affairs.

Speaking at the official opening, Minister Schreiber said: “The relocation of the Centurion office to Centurion Mall brings the Home Affairs @ home vision to life. We are bringing services closer to where people already live, work and shop, while ensuring they are delivered in environments that are safe, accessible and worthy of the people we serve.”

The Minister said the relocation demonstrates how the Department is modernising both its physical footprint and the way South Africans access Home Affairs services through digital channels.

The Minister thanked the Department's officials and everyone involved in the successful relocation for ensuring uninterrupted service delivery throughout the transition and for contributing to another milestone in the transformation of Home Affairs.

Enquiries:

Carli van Wyk

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 079 166 3899

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