Justice and Constitutional Development on change of venue for media briefing by the Minister and NDPP on IDAC

Members of the media are hereby informed that the media briefing by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, and the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) on IDAC developments and remedial measures will no longer take place at the National Prosecuting Authority Headquarters.

The new venue for the media briefing is GCIS Tshedimosetso House, 1030 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria.

The briefing will still take place today, Thursday, 30 July 2026, at 17:00. It follows the resignation of the former Head of IDAC, Advocate Andrea Johnson, and will provide clarity on key developments to ensure continuity and stability within the Directorate while processes to address the leadership vacancy are underway.

In addition, the briefing will reaffirm the commitment of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development and the National Prosecuting Authority to maintaining the operational effectiveness of IDAC, ensuring institutional stability and reinforcing public confidence in South Africa’s anti-corruption efforts.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the media briefing as follows:

Date: Thursday, 30 July 2026

Time: 17:00

Venue: GCIS Tshedimosetso House, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, 1030 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance by contacting Ms Phindi Mjonondwane on 083 402 4787 or HMjonondwane@npa.gov.za.

Enquiries:

Palesa Rammitlwa

Spokesperson to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: 064 933 3628

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority

Cell: 082 306 8888

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