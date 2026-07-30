Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile welcomes the next chapter of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, welcomes the announcement by Ms Oprah Winfrey regarding the next chapter of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG), marking the evolution of one of South Africa’s most remarkable educational partnerships.

For nearly two decades, the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls has stood as a powerful testament to what can be achieved when society deliberately invests in the education and leadership development of young women. Since opening its doors in 2007, the Academy has empowered more than 1,000 academically gifted learners from disadvantaged communities through an education founded on academic excellence, leadership, integrity, compassion and purpose.

We express our profound gratitude to Ms Oprah Winfrey for her extraordinary vision, generosity and unwavering commitment to the education of South Africa’s young women. Through this Academy, she has not merely built a school, she has nurtured leaders, expanded opportunities, restored hope and transformed lives. The impact of this investment will continue to resonate across generations and across our nation.

The legacy of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls reminds us that the advancement of women is fundamental to the advancement of society itself. The late African revolutionary Thomas Sankara captured this enduring truth when he observed, “There is no true social revolution without the liberation of women.” His words remain a compelling reminder that sustainable national development depends on the deliberate empowerment of women and girls through education, leadership and equal opportunity.

That vision finds further expression in the words of celebrated Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who reminds us that “We teach girls to shrink themselves.” The responsibility of a democratic and caring society is to do precisely the opposite. We must create institutions that encourage every girl to dream boldly, think independently, lead confidently and realise her full potential. Education must liberate ambition, cultivate excellence and prepare young women not merely to participate in society, but to shape its future.

The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls has embodied that mission for nearly two decades. Through deliberate investment in the education and holistic development of young women, the Academy has demonstrated that empowering the girl child is neither an act of charity nor symbolism it is a strategic investment in national development. Every educated girl strengthens a family, uplifts a community, expands economic participation, inspires future generations and contributes to building a more just, prosperous and inclusive South Africa.

The Academy has proven that when society removes barriers to opportunity and invests intentionally in girls, the benefits extend far beyond the individual learner and become a national asset.

The Academy’s transition to an expanded national scholarship programme reflects a bold and inspiring continuation of that vision. By extending educational opportunities to academically talented young women across South Africa, Ms Winfrey has ensured that her investment in girls’ education will reach even more communities while preserving the enduring legacy of the Academy.

In accordance with the original partnership agreement, the residential campus will be transferred to the Gauteng Department of Education following the completion of the 2027 academic year.

