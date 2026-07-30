Vaal Dam and Integrated Vaal River System remain stable despite minor seasonal declines.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has reported that the Vaal Dam continues to maintain stable water levels this week, despite a slight seasonal decline. The dam is currently at 101.64% of its full supply capacity, compared to 102.5% recorded last week, reflecting continued stability and effective water resource management.

Although the dam level has declined marginally, it remains above full capacity, demonstrating the resilience of the system and providing assurance of sustained water availability.

The inflow into the Vaal Dam has decreased to 39.65 cubic metres per second (m³/s) from 47.79 m³/s recorded last week. While this represents a slight reduction, inflows remain healthy and continue to support the dam's stable status. Meanwhile, the outflow has remained unchanged at 16.865 m³/s, reflecting the Department's measured and balanced management of water releases.

The broader Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), which is the primary source of water for Gauteng and surrounding areas, also remains stable. Overall storage levels declined marginally from 98.9% last week to 98.6% this week. This slight decrease is within expected seasonal variations and does not compromise the system's ability to provide a reliable and secure water supply.

The IVRS continues to record healthy storage levels across its major dams:

Sterkfontein Dam remains close to full capacity, declining marginally from 99.0% to 98.9%.

Grootdraai Dam has remained unchanged at 98.6%, indicating continued stability.

Bloemhof Dam recorded a slight decrease from 106.8% to 106.5% but remains well above full supply capacity and continues to reflect a healthy storage status.

Despite these minor fluctuations, all dams within the Integrated Vaal River System remain comfortably above critical operating levels, continuing to strengthen regional water security and ensuring reliable water availability for domestic, industrial and agricultural users.

In Lesotho, the dams forming part of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) also continue to display stable performance:

Katse Dam decreased slightly from 86.8% to 85.4%, reflecting a modest seasonal decline.

Mohale Dam recorded a marginal decrease from 101.8% to 101.7%, remaining comfortably above full supply capacity.

The Department of Water and Sanitation remains committed to the continuous monitoring and proactive management of dam and reservoir levels across the country. Through ongoing surveillance, strategic water resource planning and responsible infrastructure management, the Department continues to safeguard South Africa's water security and ensure the long-term sustainability, resilience and reliability of the nation's water supply systems.

Enquiries

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

Email : mavasaw@dws.gov.za

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