Sport, Arts and Culture hosts Active Recreation Workshop, 29 to 30 Jul

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture invites members of the media to attend an Active Recreation Workshop that will be hosted by the Department from 29 to 30 July 2026.

The purpose of the workshop is to discuss how inclusive, safe and sustainable recreation can create healthy, active and culturally rooted communities in every province. This includes combining sport, everyday lifestyle programmes, South African Indigenous Games, hiking and outdoor recreation that adapts to local environments and landscapes.

The workshop will be held under the theme: “Recreation as a catalyst for social cohesion”.

The workshop will assist in ensuring that national directives from the Active Nation sub-programme and the National Sport and Recreation Plan (NSRP) are effectively implemented at provincial, district and municipal levels.

Additionally, the workshop will help close the operational gap between provincial field implementation and national strategic design.

The topics to be discussed at the workshop are as follows:

National Recreation Framework Governance and Administration Safety and Security at Sport and Recreation Activities Inclusivity and Adaptive Programming Mental Health and Wellness

The workshop will take place as follows:

Date: 29–30 July 2026

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg

For media RSVPs, contact Mr Mthuthuzeli Nqumba at MthuthuzeliN@dsac.gov.za or 066 302 5397.

Enquiries:

Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

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