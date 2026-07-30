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Parliament Impeachment Committee for Section 89 Enquiry continues preparatory work, 29 Jul

The Impeachment Committee for Section 89 Enquiry will meet on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, to continue its preparatory work.

Among the agenda items that will be discussed are the implications for the committee’s work of the recent Western Cape High Court decision on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent application. The committee will also further deliberate on the draft terms of reference that will guide its work and the updated list of nominated candidates for the evidence leader role.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 29 July 2026
Time: 10:00
Venue: Virtual meeting platform/Parliament YouTube Channel

Note: Parliamentary committees are open to the media and the public. Journalists wishing to cover the meeting, including receiving links to the virtual meeting, should send their mobile numbers to Mlindi Mpindi at mmpindi@parliament.gov.za for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communications Services WhatsApp Group, where such information is shared. Journalists must send these requests from their official e-mail addresses. Private e-mail addresses will not be accepted.

Members of the public may follow the sitting live on Parliament TV, DStv Channel 408, via live stream on the Parliament YouTube channel, Facebook and X pages at the links below:

X: https://x.com/ParliamentofRSA
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA

Members of the public may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notifications of live feeds.

Enquiries:
Alicestine October
Media Officer
Cell: 083 665 4345
E-mail: aoctober@parliament.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

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Parliament Impeachment Committee for Section 89 Enquiry continues preparatory work, 29 Jul

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