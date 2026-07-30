Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and National Director of Public Prosecutions brief media on IDAC developments and remedial measures, 30 Jun

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Honourable Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Adv Andy Mothibi, will host a media briefing on leadership developments in the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

The briefing follows the resignation of the former Head of IDAC, Adv Andrea Johnson. It will provide clarity on key developments aimed at ensuring continuity and stability within the Directorate while processes to address the leadership vacancy are underway.

The briefing will also reaffirm the commitment of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to maintaining the operational effectiveness of IDAC, ensuring institutional stability and reinforcing public confidence in South Africa's anti-corruption efforts.

Media briefing details:

Date: Thursday, 30 July 2026

Time: 17:00

Venue: NPA Auditorium, 123 Westlake Avenue, Weavind Park, Silverton, Pretoria

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with Phindi Mjonondwane at hmjonondwane@npa.gov.za or 083 402 4787.

Enquiries:

Palesa Rammitlwa

Spokesperson to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: 064 933 3628

Kaizer Kganyago

National Spokesperson, NPA

Cell: 082 306 8888

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