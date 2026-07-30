Deputy Minister Mohai Partners with Chinese Embassy for Mandela Month Donation to Thiboloha Special School, 31 Jul

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Seiso Mohai, will lead a Mandela Month outreach visit to Thiboloha Special School in the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality, Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality, Free State, on Friday, 31 July 2026.

The visit forms part of government’s commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day under the 2026 theme: “It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity.”

Thiboloha Special School caters for learners from Grade R to Grade 12 living with deafness, blindness, autism and intellectual disabilities. The school has been identified for developmental support, including learning aids, sports equipment, boarding-house essentials and infrastructure-related improvements.

As part of preparations for Mandela Month, the Deputy Minister engaged the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to South Africa, His Excellency Wu Peng, regarding possible support for the school and broader cooperation linked to District Development Model (DDM) initiatives in the Thabo Mofutsanyana District. The Embassy responded positively to supporting the Mandela Month initiative, the planned investment summit and related social compacting processes.

During the visit to Thiboloha Special School, the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), together with the Chinese Embassy, will donate educational equipment and learning materials valued at R150 000. The donation will contribute to the educational needs of learners and support teachers in creating an enabling and inclusive learning environment.

Members of the media are invited to cover the programme and celebrate this milestone of public-private-international partnership, demonstrating how collaboration can make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and communities.

The engagement will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 31 July 2026

Time: 10:00 – 13:00

Venue: Thiboloha Special School, Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality, Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality, Free State

For attendance confirmations, please contact:

Ms Xoliswa Salman

Communications Specialist: Office of the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Cell: 0663057718

Email: Xoliswa.Salman@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact:

Mr Thomas Nkosi

Cell: 079 907 9016

Email: TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

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