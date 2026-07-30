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Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, 30 Jun

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 30 July 2026
Time: 11:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live-streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
X: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:
Nomonde Mnukwa
Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 653 7485

William Baloyi
Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates

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Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, 30 Jun

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