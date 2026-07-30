Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, 30 Jun

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 30 July 2026

Time: 11:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live-streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

X: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates