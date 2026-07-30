Employment and Labour hosts Hospitality Sector Workshop in Gauteng, 31 Jul

The Compensation Fund will host the Hospitality Sector Workshop at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng, on Friday, 31 July 2026.

This is the second Hospitality Sector Workshop following the one held in the Western Cape recently, where employers in the sector were urged to comply with the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).

The primary objective of these workshops is to ensure that COID compliance is adhered to within the hospitality sector. The workshops also provide an opportunity for service providers, employers and employees in the sector to understand their rights and responsibilities as contained in COIDA.

The Fund will continue to engage with different sectors to build safer workplaces and improve COID compliance.

A help service desk will be available on the day to assist with COID-related matters.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 31 July 2026

Time: 09:00–16:00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg, Gauteng

For media RSVPs, contact Hlonitshwa Mpaka at 072 670 5464 or Hlonitshwa.mpaka@labour.gov.za.

Enquiries:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

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