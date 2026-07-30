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Minister Leon Schreiber opens new Home Affairs office at Centurion Mall, 30 Jul

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, will officially open the Department's new Home Affairs office at Centurion Mall in Pretoria.

The relocation forms part of the Department's ongoing efforts to improve the experience of clients by providing safer, more accessible and more dignified service delivery environments.

The new office replaces the previous facility, where clients were often required to queue outside from early in the morning and were exposed to adverse weather conditions. The new location inside Centurion Mall provides a comfortable and secure environment that will significantly improve the client experience.

The Event details are as follows:

Venue: Home Affairs Office, Upper Level, Shop 330, Centurion Mall Date: Thursday, 30 July 2026

Time: 10h00

Members of the media wishing to cover the event may confirm with Thabo Mokgola on 060 962 4982

For media enquiries: Ms Ndileka Cola, Head: Communication Service 

Cell: 076 333 3799

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Minister Leon Schreiber opens new Home Affairs office at Centurion Mall, 30 Jul

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