Minister Thembi Simelane delivers keynote address at the Western Cape Ministerial Infrastructure Roundtable and Public Sector Finance Engagement, 30 Jun

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, will on Thursday, 30 July 2026, deliver a keynote address at the inaugural Western Cape Ministerial Infrastructure Roundtable at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town.

The roundtable will bring together key stakeholders from government, the private sector, development finance institutions and international partners to engage on strategic infrastructure investment opportunities and strengthen global partnerships.

The engagement will focus on institutionalising collaboration between government and the private sector while demonstrating alignment, commitment and momentum in implementing the Western Cape’s Infrastructure Framework, Strategy and Implementation Plan 2050.

Discussions will also showcase the province’s single integrated infrastructure pipeline, highlighting priority projects, funding and financing models, stakeholder engagement approaches and innovations aimed at accelerating infrastructure delivery and economic growth.

Minister Simelane will be joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and MEC for Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 30 July 2026

Time: 09:30

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town

Following the roundtable discussion, Minister Simelane will deliver a keynote address at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Public Sector Finance Work-Integrated Learning (WIL) Engagement, hosted under the banner of the PSF Alumni Leadership and Practice Series (ALPS).

The purpose of the engagement is to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice by exposing students to real-world leadership experiences and the critical role of the public sector in advancing governance, accountability and service delivery.

Event details:

Date: Friday, 31 July 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Bolivia Lodge, Polokwane, Limpopo

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

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