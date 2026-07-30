Gauteng MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela,host a Stakeholder Engagement Session with women in the transport industry,30 Jul

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 30 July 2026, host a Stakeholder Engagement Session with women in the transport industry in Johannesburg.

The engagement forms part of the Department’s ongoing commitment to advance transformation, inclusivity and women's economic empowerment within the public transport sector.

The session seek to create platform where women are recognised, supported and empowered to participate meaningfully in the growth, development and decision-making processes of the industry.

Held under the theme "Siyabakhumbula", the session will honour and celebrate the contribution of women in the transport sector while facilitating dialogue between government and industry stakeholders on addressing challenges, strengthening partnerships, and expanding opportunities for women across the transport value chain.

Media is invited and details of event are as follows::

Date: Thursday, 30 July 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Castle Kyalami – Church of Scientology. 66 Pine Rd, Kyalami Boulevard, Johannesburg

Enquries:

King Mthombeni

Cell: 071 400 0915.

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