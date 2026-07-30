New Gun Safety Actions to Protect New Yorkers

GIFFORDS Executive Director Emma Brown said, “The Trump administration says it’s tough on crime, but its record says otherwise. They are de-funding law enforcement, dismantling commonsense gun safety rules, and making our communities less safe. With these ATF rule changes, the administration’s actions threaten to undermine years of progress in reducing gun violence, meaning it’s more important than ever for state leaders to take bold action and fight to protect public safety. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued leadership on public safety, and her continuing the fight to keep New Yorkers safe.”

New Yorkers Against Gun Violence Executive Director Rebecca Fischer said, “At a time when the ATF is rolling back critical gun safety regulations that help prevent illegal gun trafficking and keep firearms out of dangerous hands, Governor Hochul is making it clear that New York will not lower its standards. While Washington weakens protections, New York is strengthening them. These proactive actions will help protect New Yorkers, reinforce our nation's strongest gun safety laws, and send a clear message that public safety comes before politics. New York has proven that strong gun safety laws save lives, and we're proud to stand with Governor Hochul as she continues to lead the nation in preventing gun violence.”

Brady: United Against Gun Violence President Kris Brown said, “The proposed changes to the ATF will categorically put communities across the country in danger. They are not technical adjustments — they are sweeping structural changes that will reshape how guns are bought and sold in America, a country where gun violence is the number one killer of kids. Rolling back common-sense gun violence prevention measures will make it easier for prohibited purchasers to obtain guns, harder for law enforcement to solve and prosecute gun crimes, and increase the likelihood for ‘mass casualty events.’ We cannot stand idly by and let this happen. We thank Governor Hochul for taking action with us to prevent fallout from these proposed changes and to keep New York communities safe.”

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said, “I commend Governor Hochul for taking bold action to protect New Yorkers from gun violence. The proposed changes to federal firearm regulations threaten the progress our state has made in keeping our communities safe. Allowing firearms to be sold online without requiring an in-person transaction undermines responsible gun safety measures and puts lives at risk. I support the Governor’s effort to codify the requirement for in-person firearm sales into New York State law. In the Bronx, we know all too well the pain and devastation that has struck so many families. Just last weekend, an innocent 12-year-old child was tragically killed after being caught in the crossfire. We must continue advancing thoughtful, commonsense legislation that strengthens public safety, protects our neighborhoods, and helps prevent more families from experiencing trauma and loss from gun violence.”

Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon said, “At a time when Staten Island and New York City have witnessed historic decreases in homicides and acts of gun violence, the federal government's decision to roll back firearm safety regulations is the wrong decision at the wrong time and needlessly jeopardizes public safety. These sweeping changes would weaken background checks, make it easier for dangerous individuals to obtain and traffic deadly firearms, and undermine the progress we have made in the fight against gun violence. Simply put, the ATF's proposed rollbacks are bad for public safety and for the communities my office is tasked with protecting, and I commend Governor Hochul for her swift efforts to counteract these dangerous policies and protect New Yorkers across our State from the deadly scourge of gun violence.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “I’m extremely grateful to Governor Hochul for her plan to stop the flow of illegal guns into New York through the infamous ‘Iron Pipeline.’ While Donald Trump is making it easier for trafficked weapons to hit the streets of New York City, Governor Hochul is fighting back at the state level. The Governor will blunt the impact of Trump’s dangerous changes to our gun laws at the federal level by prioritizing State Police inspections of all firearms dealers linked to crime guns, expanding the scope of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, aligning requirements for firearm background checks with ammunition requirements, and exploring a number of legislative fixes in Albany. The result will be a safer Manhattan and New York City.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “Gun violence and the proliferation of guns in our neighborhoods is a public health crisis that is affecting communities across our state that requires our immediate action and attention. Every day, families in the Bronx are forced to confront unimaginable grief, and far too many of our young people are growing up in fear instead of opportunity. Despite this White House administration's attempts to roll back progress, I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to keeping our streets safe. Together, we must continue fighting to protect our children, support impacted families, and ensure that every youth in our city can thrive without the shadow of gun violence.”