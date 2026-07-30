North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi lead Phase 6 of the Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Programme, 31 Jul

North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, together with Members of the Executive Council (MECs) and the leadership of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality and Ditsobotla Local Municipality, will lead Phase 6 of the Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Programme on Friday, 31 July 2026, at Boikhutso Sports Ground, Lichtenburg.

Communities across Ditsobotla have consistently raised concerns about ongoing service delivery challenges, including unreliable water and electricity supply, deteriorating road infrastructure, non-functioning streetlights, inconsistent refuse collection, and the poor maintenance of municipal infrastructure amongst others.

These persistent challenges necessitated intervention by the national Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) to support efforts aimed at restoring governance, stabilising the municipality, and improving service delivery.

In a concerted effort to address electricity supply challenges and improve service delivery, Ditsobotla Local Municipality recently signed the Distribution Agency Agreement (DAA) with Eskom. The agreement marks an important milestone in stabilising electricity distribution within the municipality by enhancing revenue management, improving maintenance of the electricity network and ensuring more efficient delivery of electricity services to communities.

In this regard, the roll out of the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme Thuntsha Lerole in Ditsobotla Local Municipality affords the provincial government the opportunity to complement and strengthen ongoing interventions.

As part of this week’s activities, road maintenance including potholes patching, blading and regraveling, as well as road markings will be undertaken on various streets across the municipality.

Premier Mokgosi will also hand over 10 title deeds to beneficiaries in Boikhutso, contributing to the broader allocation of 250 title deeds to be distributed across the municipality.

Qualifying residents will receive assistive devices including wheelchairs, hearing aids and prosthetic limbs to enhance their mobility, independence and overall quality of life. As part of efforts to combat food insecurity, vegetable production inputs and gardening tools will be handed over to the Boikhutso school community garden.

To strengthen municipal governance and financial reporting, officials from the Provincial Treasury, Ditsobotla Local Municipality and National Treasury, will engage on municipal data cleansing and the credibility of reports submitted to the National Treasury database, with a particular focus on improving the accuracy of Section 71 reporting.

The Thuntsha Lerole Programme remains a key provincial intervention to accelerate service delivery, improve accountability and strengthen collaboration between all spheres of government in responding to community priorities.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned provincial Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded which will be rolled out in Ditsobotla Local Municipality, and a community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date : Friday, 31 July 2026

Time : 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue : Boikhutso Sports Ground, Ward 2

Time : 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visits to

project sites by the Premier, MECs and Mayors

Time : 12h00 to 14h30 - Community Feedback Session

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