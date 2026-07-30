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Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor SSG Rampersad

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of Staff Sergeant Angel S. Rampersad, who died July 17, 2026, during an attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan. Flags will be flown at half-staff on Friday, July 31 from sunrise to sunset.

"My heart is with the family, loved ones and the soldiers who stood beside Sergeant Angel S. Rampersad as they grieve this unimaginable loss,” Governor Hochul said. “Staff Sergeant Rampersad lived a life of courage and selflessness. New York, and our nation, are safer because of brave Americans like her who answer the call to serve. May we honor her memory, remember her sacrifice and keep all who loved her in our prayers.”

Staff Sergeant Rampersad was assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, Ansbach, Germany. A lifelong resident of Ozone Park, Queens, Staff Sergeant Rampersad earned her degree in Criminal Justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice following her graduation from Forest Hills High School. Throughout her distinguished military service, Staff Sergeant Rampersad has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, and was posthumously promoted to Staff Sergeant.

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Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor SSG Rampersad

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