Temporary adjustment to Highway 28 thru-traffic detour planned next week for county road paving (July 30, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is coordinating with Stevens County to temporarily adjust the Highway 28 thru-traffic detour next week to accommodate the county’s resurfacing project on County Road 10.

Starting Monday, Aug. 3, for approximately 4-5 days, Highway 28 thru-traffic will use Highway 28 between Morris and Cyrus, and County Road 3 (to/from Cyrus) as the connection to the existing detour on County Road 18 and Highway 29. The roadway in Cyrus will be gravel, so motorists are advised to drive with care and caution. Highway 28 between Cyrus and Starbuck will remain closed.



All of Highway 28 will close again to thru-traffic after the County Road 10 paving is done. MnDOT appreciates travelers’ patience and understanding during the road work coordination.



All construction activities, schedules and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change.



For more information about the Highway 28 Morris to Starbuck project, and to sign up for project email updates, visit the project website mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy28morris-starbuck/.

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