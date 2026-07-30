110th Aviation Brigade ‘Warriors’ welcome new commander at Fort Rucker

The 110th Aviation Brigade welcomed incoming commander, Col. Joshua C. Hayward, and expressed appreciation to outgoing commander, Col. Keith Hill, in a ceremony at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 29.

Ceremony host Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, welcomed attendees.

“This is a big day for all of us as we transfer command of the Army’s most impactful flight training mission. This brigade and these leaders directly impact the future readiness and the lethality of our Army. The ‘Warriors’ make warriors who strike from the sky,” Gill said.

Gill said he was proud of the accomplishments of the brigade in a challenging fiscal environment “as we contemplate the future of warfare in the context of the ground domain,” he said.

He emphasized the important role of the families of both leaders. To the Army children, Gill said, “We see you, and we are so proud of you.”

Gill welcomed the Hayward family back to the home of Army Aviation after his overseas tour.

“We look forward to the next couple of years as you command these men and women and train the next generation of Army aviators,” Gill said.

“You inherit a formation with tremendous momentum forged by your predecessor,” Gill said.

“Command is a demanding job, but it is an absolute privilege. It is unlike any other leadership job on the outside,” Gill said. “This team, now your team, will deliver as you guide them through the significant transformation of flight training that will happen under your leadership and guidance over the next couple years.”

“Our nation and our Army are relying on you to deliver aviation warfighters who will be the difference maker on the battlefields of tomorrow,” Gill said. “Thanks for what you are about to do, and congratulations.”

Hayward most recently served as the executive officer to the commanding general of NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey.

A graduate of the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C., his previous assignments include commanding the 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and preparing the battalion for a deployment to the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

He previously served as the Brigade S3 for the 1st Aviation Brigade here for three years. He served as battalion S3 for the 1st Battalion, 82nd Aviation Regiment (Attack), postured as part of the Army’s Global Response Force and commanded Company B, 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division.

Hayward was selected for the Joint Chiefs of Staff Internship Program, during which he earned a master’s degree in public policy management from Georgetown University. He was then assigned to the Joint Operations Division, J3, Joint Staff, serving as the Joint Staff’s Global Force Manager responsible for CENTCOM. He was later selected to serve as a Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Army, working as a research analyst and speechwriter.

His multiple deployments include in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Hayward’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, and Air Medal with numeral 5.

Hayward thanked attendees, including family for traveling and for their support, the Maneuver Center of Excellence band ensemble for the musical support, and leaders and the Fort Rucker community for the warm welcome.

“It’s great to be back at the home of Army Aviation. When we pulled into the gate a few weeks ago, they said, ‘Welcome home’; it is my fourth time,” Hayward said.

He thanked Hill for the transition time together, and said, “The Warriors are a phenomenal organization. Be proud of the legacy you are leaving behind.”

He thanked the Soldiers for what they do on a daily basis, adding he looks forward to working with the team.

Gill lauded Hill’s efforts over the past three years during a time of change and transformation.

“Keith, it was an honor to serve with you and a privilege to watch you lead this mission and our Soldiers, and shoulder arguably the most risk on a daily basis of any brigade in our entire Army," he said.

“You set the conditions for us to transform yet again with the imminent award of a Flight School Next contract. Truly an impressive tenure of command, Keith. Well done,” Gill said.

Gill noted that Hill formerly commanded the 1st Battalion, 223d Aviation Regiment, and served as the Director of Evaluation and Standardization here.

Hill thanked leaders, guests and teammates, Soldiers on the field, and his family for their support.

“Twenty-five years ago...I drove through that Daleville gate with two duffle bags and one laundry basket full of clothes to start my Army journey,” Hill said. “I can tell you I’m still as excited to wear this uniform as I was a quarter-century ago. Josh, I would wrestle you right here, right now in this grass if it meant I could stay in the job and on this team a little bit longer,” Hill said. “I step away knowing you are the absolute right leader to take this brigade into the future. I will be cheering you on from the sidelines.”

The 110th Aviation Brigade provides the U. S. Army and Allied Forces with professionally trained aviators and nonrated crewmember instructors through planning, coordinating, and executing formal flight instruction at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The brigade provides air traffic services, crash rescue and air ambulance support to the Aviation Center of Excellence and surrounding communities.