West Nile Virus Risk Rises in Barnstable County: What You Need to Know

Published on: July 30, 2026

On July 28, 2026, another sample of mosquitoes collected in Falmouth has tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). This follows the first positive samples of the season, collected on July 21 in both Barnstable and Falmouth. In response, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has increased the WNV risk level to moderate for Barnstable, Mashpee, and Falmouth. A moderate risk means there is evidence of virus activity in mosquitoes and an increased chance of human exposure, making it especially important to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

Mosquitoes that transmit WNV commonly lay their eggs in standing water found in man-made containers such as buckets, flowerpots, birdbaths, gutters, and discarded tires. Residents are encouraged to eliminate standing water around their homes, use EPA-registered insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors during peak mosquito activity, and ensure window and door screens are in good repair to help reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illness.

To monitor community risk surrounding mosquito-borne illnesses please visit Massachusetts arbovirus update | Mass.gov.

What is West Nile Virus:

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease found in Massachusetts. Most people who become infected never develop symptoms. About 1 in 5 people may experience a mild illness that can include:

In rare cases, the virus can affect the brain or nervous system, leading to serious illness such as encephalitis or meningitis. Adults over age 50 and people with weakened immune systems have a higher chance of developing severe illness.

How to Protect Yourself:

Fortunately, a few simple steps can greatly reduce your chance of being bitten by mosquitoes.

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent. Choose a repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (for children over 3 years old), or another EPA-approved active ingredient. Always follow the product label directions.

Choose a repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (for children over 3 years old), or another EPA-approved active ingredient. Always follow the product label directions. Cover exposed skin. When mosquitoes are active, wear long sleeves, long pants, socks, and shoes whenever practical.

When mosquitoes are active, wear long sleeves, long pants, socks, and shoes whenever practical. Avoid peak mosquito activity. Many mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus and EEE are most active from dusk through dawn. If possible, limit outdoor activities during these hours or use extra protection.

Many mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus and EEE are most active from dusk through dawn. If possible, limit outdoor activities during these hours or use extra protection. Eliminate standing water. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in very small amounts of water. Once a week: Empty buckets, flowerpot saucers, toys, and tarps. Clean birdbaths and pet water bowls. Clear clogged gutters. Cover or drain rain barrels and other water containers. Keep mosquitoes outside. Repair window and door screens, and keep doors closed when possible to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Mosquitoes can lay eggs in very small amounts of water. Once a week:

Stay Informed

Mosquito surveillance is one of the most important tools Massachusetts uses to monitor mosquito-borne diseases. As the season continues, public health officials will continue testing mosquito samples and updating community risk levels as needed. Staying informed and taking those few simple precautions can help you and your family enjoy the rest of the summer safely.

Working Together to Protect Cape Cod:

The Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project (CCMCP) plays an important role in protecting residents and visitors across Barnstable County. Their team conducts mosquito surveillance, collects mosquito samples for testing, monitors mosquito populations, and works to reduce mosquitoes using an Integrated Mosquito Management approach. This information helps state and local public health officials understand where mosquito-borne viruses are circulating and whether additional prevention measures are needed.

Report:

If you are experiencing unusually high mosquito activity around your property, the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project can investigate and provide guidance. To contact the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project call 508-775-1510 or visit Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project.

Arbovirus Safety Factsheet

Resources:

For additional information please visit the following websites: