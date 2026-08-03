Universal School Lebanon Partners with Rosedale International Education to Launch Canadian OSSD Diploma

The OSSD program launches September 2026, giving Lebanese students a Canadian credential recognized by universities worldwide

This partnership represents a defining moment for Universal School and for Lebanese education.” — Mrs. Ghada Katour

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal School, one of Lebanon's most established educational institutions, recently announced a landmark partnership with Rosedale International Education to deliver the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) program beginning September 2026. The announcement was made during the official signing ceremony at the Rosedale International Education headquarters in Toronto, Ontario on May 19, 2026.The partnership will enable Universal School students in grades 9–12 to earn the OSSD — a globally recognized Canadian qualification — alongside the Lebanese Baccalaureate, creating a dual-diploma pathway that opens doors to universities across Canada, North America, and Europe."This partnership represents a defining moment for Universal School and for Lebanese education," said Mrs. Ghada Katour. "For 68 years, we have prepared students to face a changing world. Now, for the first time, we are offering them a certified Canadian credential that gives them a concrete advantage in international university admissions — without leaving Lebanon."Under the agreement, Universal School teachers will deliver daily instruction while Rosedale's Ontario-certified educators oversee official evaluations and credentialing, ensuring full compliance with the Ontario Ministry of Education standards.Rosedale International Education, a leading provider of Rosedale OSSD programs for international students , brings decades of experience supporting schools across more than 17 countries. "Universal School's commitment to academic excellence and student outcomes makes them an ideal partner," said Ravi Kumar, Regional Head of Global Partnerships. "Together, we are bringing the gold standard of Canadian education to Lebanon."The inaugural OSSD cohort is targeted at 25-30 students for the 2026–27 academic year, with enrolment open from May 2026. Information sessions for interested families will be held weekly beginning June 2026.About Universal School Founded in 1958 in Lebanon, Universal School has served generations of Lebanese families through six decades of educational excellence, surviving the challenges of the Lebanese Civil War and expanding internationally to Cyprus and Greece. The school is committed to its founding mission: Our Past is Our Strength. Your Future is Our Mission.About Rosedale International Education is a Canadian EdTech solution provider that delivers the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (Rosedale OSSD) through a global partner school network of 100+ schools. Founded in Ontario, Canada, Rosedale Global High School is the world's largest and most recognised independent Canadian secondary school authorized to grant the OSSD to graduates. Licensed by the Ontario Ministry of Education (BSID #668726), Rosedale has helped 5,000+ graduates achieve 100% university acceptance rates.

Partnership Announcement: Universal School

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.