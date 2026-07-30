Black College Expo™ Brings HBCU-Style 'Stomp & Shake' Cheer & Majorette Camp to the Beach with Special 3-Day Camp

"Stomp & Shake" Cheer and Majorette Dance Camp Hosted by Black College Expo™ Hosted by National College Resources Foundation

National College Resources Foundation gives West Coast students a firsthand taste of HBCU culture

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), through its Black College Expo™ brand, is bringing the electric energy of HBCU game day culture straight to the Long Beach and greater Los Angeles community with the debut of HBCU “Stomp & Shake” Cheer and Majorette Dance Camp, August 1-3, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at Cabrillo High School, the three-day camp invites dance and cheer enthusiasts to train in the signature styles that make HBCU halftime shows and stomp routines legendary nationwide.Black College Expo™ has partnered with CheerPHI, Ultimate Cheer & Dance Experience, and Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD), to offer this free camp for LBUSD cheer and dance teams, and is open to all high school cheer and dance programs and dance enthusiasts looking to build their skills in Stomp & Shake Cheer, Majorette Dance, Tall Flags, and Baton Twirling.This camp offers students the unique opportunity to experience what makes HBCU cheer and dance culture so iconic— bringing that spirit, discipline, and showmanship directly to Long Beach. The camp concludes with a live performance for family, friends, and the community debuting what they've mastered over the weekend."This camp is about more than choreography," said Kehli Berry, Director of the HBCU Experience at Black College Expo™. "It's about giving young athletes access to a tradition that has shaped HBCU culture for generations, and letting them own that experience for themselves, right here at home."The camp reflects NCRF's broader mission of expanding access and exposure for students, extending the organization's work beyond college readiness and into the cultural traditions that make the HBCU experience so distinct. Black College Expo™, NCRF's signature program, has spent almost three decades connecting students with college access opportunities and HBCUs across the country. The “Stomp & Shake” Cheer and Majorette Dance Camp marks a new way for the organization to bring that connection to life for younger students, years before they may ever set foot on a college campus.For registration and information on the HBCU “Stomp & Shake” Cheer and Majorette Dance Camp, contact Kehli Berry at kehli@ncrfoundation.org.About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now in its 27th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Programs (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities. NCRF has helped over 700,000 students gain access to higher education and facilitated more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.

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