Full Statement on the Cabinet meeting of 29 July 2026

A. Issues in the environment

1. Economic fortitude in action

1.1. Transnet Freight Rail performance: first quarter

1.1.1. During the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) recorded a 4,4% performance improvement, year-on-year. TFR ended the quarter having completed 42,0 million tons compared to 40,2 million tons in the previous year.

1.1.2. Notably, TFR achieved this performance despite the introduction of an additional 11-day scheduled maintenance shutdown on the Iron Ore Line. Notwithstanding this, TFR moved a higher volume of tonnage, demonstrating a significant improvement in operational efficiency and throughput.

1.2. Automotive sector investment

1.2.1. Cabinet welcomed Toyota South Africa Motors' R10.4 billion investment in its Prospecton plant in eThekwini to produce the ninth-generation Hilux. The investment strengthens the automotive manufacturing sector, supports nearly 27 000 jobs across the supplier network and sustains more than 4 300 direct assembly jobs, referring to the employees who work directly at Toyota's Prospecton manufacturing plant.

1.2.2. This major capital injection, alongside the Chery Group’s recent acquisition and revitalisation of the former Nissan manufacturing facility in Rosslyn, Gauteng.

Chery Group's has announced that it will manufacture the Chery, Jaecoo and Jetour brands at the newly acquired Rosslyn facility.

1.2.3. Initial production is scheduled to commence in mid-2027, with operational capacity ramping up the following year to achieve an annual output of 15 000 units.

1.2.4. The Chery Group’s acquisition secures 692 manufacturing jobs and is projected to reach nearly 3 000 direct and indirect opportunities across logistics, engineering, supply chains and support services.

1.2.5. These long-term commitments also solidify South Africa’s position as a robust manufacturing and regional export hub.

1.3. IMF upward growth revision for South Africa

1.3.1. Cabinet welcomed the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) updated macroeconomic forecast, which revised South Africa’s projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth upward to 1.1%. Cabinet noted that this positive adjustment reflects a stabilising domestic economy that continues to demonstrate resilience.

1.3.2. While the upward revision to South Africa’s economic growth forecast remains modest, it reflects growing confidence in the country’s economic recovery efforts despite weaker global growth and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

1.4. Implementation of Phase II of the Digitalised Trusted Employer Scheme

1.4.1. Cabinet welcomes the official launch of Phase II of the Trusted Employer Scheme (TES) to fast-track visa processing for verified employers without compromising national security or immigration controls. Qualifying employers are required to demonstrate significant domestic investment, prioritise the employment of South African citizens and permanent residents, invest in local skills development and align with priority economic sectors.

1.4.2. The dedicated online application portal for TES Phase II, “Home Affairs @ home”, is part of government's broader digital transformation strategy. At some point, this digital portal will transition into the country’s full Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) ecosystem.

1.4.3. Qualifying employers are invited to submit Expressions of Interest (EOI) between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026.

2. Building stronger regional SADC economies

2.1. South Africa ready to host the SADC Summit

2.1.1. Cabinet is assured about South Africa’s readiness to successfully host the 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) from 16 to 17 August 2026 at the Durban International Convention Centre in Durban.

2.1.2. As part of the SADC Summit build-up activities, South Africa is hosting the 2026 SADC Industrialisation Week from 27 to 31 July 2026 at the Durban International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. The event brings together policymakers, business leaders, investors, academics, researchers and development finance institutions from across the region and beyond to advance industrial development.

2.1.3. The SADC Industrialisation Week supports the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (2015–2063), which is anchored on three pillars: industrialisation, competitiveness and regional integration.

2.1.4. This year’s focus includes the development of regional value chains in agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and critical minerals beneficiation, as well as infrastructure development in energy, transport, logistics, water and ICT.

2.2. Reducing transaction costs within SADC

2.2.1. Cabinet congratulated the South African Reserve Bank on the expansion of the SADC Real-Time Gross Settlement (SADC-RTGS) system with the inclusion of the Angolan Kwanza as the second settlement currency after the South African Rand.

2.2.2. The SADC-RTGS system aims to reduce transaction costs for cross-border trade within the region by facilitating the utilisation of local currencies is operated by the South African Reserve Bank on behalf of participating SADC central banks.

2.2.3. The inclusion of the Angolan Kwanza as a settlement currency in the SADC-RTGS system marks a significant milestone in advancing regional economic growth through the reduction of transaction costs.

2.3. South Africa–Namibia Bi-National Commission

2.3.1. Cabinet welcomed the successful conclusion of the 4th South Africa–Namibia Bi-National Commission (BNC) that took place in Pretoria on 17 July 2026 and was co-chaired by Her Excellency Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, and His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa.

2.3.2. This Bi-National Commission reaffirmed the strategic nature of South Africa-Namibia relations and advanced cooperation between the two countries in priority sectors. Of particular significance is the commitment of closer collaboration in the exploration and utilisation of natural resources which will support economic development and growth in both countries.

2.3.3. The two Presidents welcomed the signing of seven bilateral agreements and instruments of cooperation between them.

2.4. $13 million emergency grant to strengthen efforts to contain the Ebola virus disease in Africa

2.4.1. Cabinet welcomed the approval of $13 million (US Dollars) in emergency grants by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) to strengthen efforts to contain the Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan by reinforcing national emergency responses, curbing the spread of the virus and reducing deaths and illness in the most affected and vulnerable communities.

2.4.2. This funding follows calls by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as the African Union (AU) Champion for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response (PPPR), for greater African solidarity, urgent humanitarian assistance and increased investment in African-led health innovation.

3. There is no place like home, returning South Africans will always be welcomed

3.1. Cabinet has noted allegations that white South Africans who chose to resettle in the United States of America (USA) under the falsehood of a white genocide in South Africa have been denied VISAs in that country.

3.2. Cabinet has reiterated that South Africans irrespective of their political views will always have a home in this country without the fear of political persecution and suppression in accordance with the laws of the Republic.

3.3. Cabinet acknowledged that South Africa is still confronted by many socio-economic challenges that affect all South Africans, irrespective of race and gender. These challenges must be addressed through a collective, all-of-South Africa effort involving government, political parties, labour unions, business, civil society and individual South Africans. The collective efforts must acknowledge the continued impact of the legacy of Apartheid rule and the need for redress the injustices of the past.

3.4. Cabinet calls on all South Africans to continue to reject those seeking to reverse the gains of our freedom through racial mobilisation to recommit to the goal of building a united, non-racial and prosperous South Africa.

4. 2026 Winter Customary Initiation Season

4.1. Cabinet expressed deep concern over the continued loss of life and other disturbing incidents recorded during the 2026 Winter Customary Initiation Season.

4.2. Cabinet conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the families of the 47 initiates who lost their lives during the 2026 Winter Customary Initiation Season and wished those injured or still receiving medical treatment a speedy recovery.

4.3. Cabinet further welcomed the swift response by the law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who contravene customary initiation laws are held accountable. To date, approximately 161 criminal cases have been opened, resulting in the arrest of 41 people. In addition, 42 illegal initiation schools were closed, 181 initiates rescued and 93 hospitalised.

B. Cabinet decisions

1. Extension of driving licence validity period from five to 10 years

1.1. Cabinet approved the extension of the validity period of driving licences for Codes A, A1, B and EB from five to 10 years. The 10-year renewal period will apply only to light motor vehicles. Heavy commercial and public transport vehicles will remain subject to the existing two or five-year renewal cycles while Professional Drivers Permits will also remain on the two-renewal cycle.

1.2. The change aligns with international best practice, enhances administrative efficiency, reduces the frequency of renewals for motorists and eases service-demand pressures within the licensing system.

1.3. The implementation of the extended validity period requires legislative amendments. Motorists must therefore continue to renew expired driving licence cards until the new law takes effect.

2. Revised Electricity Pricing Policy

2.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the Revised Electricity Pricing Policy for public comments. The policy updates the 2008 Electricity Pricing Policy to reflect developments in the electricity supply industry, including ongoing market reforms arising from the unbundling of Eskom and the implementation of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act, 2024.

2.2. The policy strengthens the regulatory framework governing electricity prices, tariffs and charges, and provides tariff transparency through the unbundling of tariffs across generation, transmission, distribution and retail activities, thus consolidating regulatory arrangements for electricity pricing across the various pricing interfaces between generators, traders, the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) and distributors. It also establishes the framework through which these interfaces will be enabled and regulated by NERSA.

2.3. The policy supports the introduction of cost-reflective tariffs while protecting vulnerable users and strategic economic sectors.

3. Draft Electricity Sector Market Transformation Position Paper

3.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the draft Electricity Sector Market Transformation Position Paper for public comments. The position paper provides a framework to guide South Africa’s transition from a predominantly state-controlled electricity system to a more competitive electricity market, in line with the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act, 2024 and the Energy Action Plan.

3.2. The proposed reforms seek to improve energy security and reliability by reducing reliance on a single electricity supplier and enabling greater participation in electricity generation and trading. The reforms are also aimed at attracting investment in electricity generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure, supporting job creation and economic growth, and reducing electricity costs over the long term.

4. Revised National Road Safety Strategy 2026–2030

4.1. Cabinet approved the revised National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) 2026–2030. The revised strategy builds on the NRSS 2016–2030, which was adopted to reduce road fatalities and aligned with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety and the National Development Plan.

4.2. The review was necessitated by persistent challenges, including weak traffic law enforcement, corruption vulnerabilities and fragmented implementation across all spheres of government.

4.3. The revised NRSS advances a system-wide reform agenda anchored in intelligence-led traffic law enforcement, a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, digitally enabled systems and strengthened governance and coordination. It supports global road safety targets and the Seventh Administration’s target to reduce road fatalities by 45% by 2029.

5. Draft Strategic Framework for Water and Sanitation Services

5.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the draft Strategic Framework for Water and Sanitation Services for public comments for a period of 60 days.

5.2. The reviewed framework sets sector targets, responds to emerging challenges and developments, and aligns the sector with national priorities and global best practice. It emphasises climate resilience, environmental integration, financial sustainability, urban-rural vulnerability gaps, digital transformation and improved sector planning and delivery.

5.3. The strategy is intended to strengthen sector governance, improve planning and delivery, and support the provision of sustainable, reliable and equitable water and sanitation services for all South Africans.

C. Bills

1. Municipal Structures Amendment Bill, 2026

1.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Amendment Bill to Parliament. The Bill, commonly referred to as the “Coalition Bill”, seeks to provide a clear legislative framework for the formation of coalition governments and to establish mechanisms to minimise coalition-related challenges in local government.

1.2. Cabinet initially approved the publication of the Bill for public comment in early 2024. Following extensive consultations and further legislative refinement, the Bill is now being submitted to Parliament for consideration. The proposed amendments seek to promote stable and accountable coalition governance, reduce political instability and support the uninterrupted delivery of services to communities.

2. Electoral Laws Amendment Bill, 2026

2.1. Cabinet approved the introduction of the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill, 2026 to Parliament. The Bill amends the Electoral Commission Act, 1996; the Electoral Act, 1998; and the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act, 2000, in preparation for the 2026 Local Government Elections. The amendments are intended to ensure alignment and strengthen the electoral legislative framework, enhance the administration and management of elections and support the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

3. Conspiracy, Instigation and Incitement to Commit Offence Bill, 2026

3.1. Cabinet approved the introduction of the Conspiracy, Instigation and Incitement to Commit Offence Bill, 2026 to Parliament. The Bill repeals the outdated Riotous Assemblies Act, 1956, and reforms the legal framework for penalising persons who conspire, instigate or incite the commission of criminal offences. It replaces unconstitutional provisions and aligns the law with the current constitutional order, while strengthening the State’s ability to address conduct that encourages or facilitates the commission of criminal offences.

4. General (Mining) Laws Amendment Bill, 2026

4.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the General (Mining) Laws Amendment Bill, 2026 for public comment. The Bill seeks to strengthen the legislative framework to combat illicit mining and related activities that continue to pose risks to public safety, economic development and the sustainable management of the country’s mineral resources. It proposes amendments to the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977; the Diamonds Act, 1986; the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, 2002; and the Precious Metals Act, 2005. The amendments include measures to criminalise illicit mining and related offences.

5. Regulation of Trusts Bill, 2026

5.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the Regulation of Trusts Bill, 2026 for public comment. The Bill seeks to modernise the legal framework for trusts by replacing the outdated Trust Property Control Act. It aims to strengthen accountability and compliance, enhance the oversight role of the Master of the High Court and provide greater protection for beneficiaries.

6. Legal Practice Amendment Bill, 2026

6.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the Legal Practice Amendment Bill, 2026 for public comment. The Bill seeks to streamline the administrative structures of the legal sector while advancing transformation. It also introduces structural changes to the Legal Practitioners’ Fidelity Fund to strengthen financial sustainability and enhance public protection. The Bill further proposes amendments to various provisions of the Legal Practice Act to support the development and enhancement of skills of legal practitioners, improve access to the legal profession, promote access to justice and address practical challenges that have arisen in the implementation of the Act.

7. General Financial Laws Amendment Bill, 2026

7.1. Cabinet approved the introduction of the General Financial Laws Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament. The Bill proposes amendments to the Financial Sector Regulation Act, 2017 (Act 9 of 2017), and the Public Procurement Act, 2024 (Act 28 of 2024).

7.2. The Bill proposes the insertion of a new chapter in the Financial Sector Regulation Act to support domestic reforms aimed at strengthening the governance and regulation of official financial benchmarks. It also proposes amendments to section 68 of the Public Procurement Act to support ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening South Africa’s financial and procurement regulatory frameworks, enhancing oversight and promoting greater regulatory certainty.

D. Updates to Cabinet

1. Government’s interventions to ensure reliable supply of quality water to all South Africans

1.1. Cabinet welcomed the release of the National Water Action Plan, which sets out strategic interventions to ensure reliable supply of quality water to all South Africans while addressing the root causes of water supply challenges in the country. The plan was developed by the National Water Crisis Committee, which is chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in consultation with the three spheres of government, including the South African Local Government Association.

1.2. Cabinet commended the launch of the National Water Access Acceleration Programme, which was launched on International Nelson Mandela Day on 18 July, along with the rollout of 67 decentralised water supply schemes, comprising boreholes and package plants to expand access to safe drinking water in unserved rural communities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. The 67 groundwater interventions are expected to benefit an estimated 125 986 people across the three provinces, with further implementation phases planned for October 2026 and April 2027.

1.3. These projects represent the first phase of the Department of Water and Sanitation’s National Water Access Acceleration Programme, which is being implemented through Water Boards under the Water Services Act. More than R200 million has been allocated to Phase One of the programme, which combines borehole drilling, groundwater development, spring protection, rainwater harvesting and rehabilitation of existing water infrastructure to expand access to safe drinking water.

1.4. As part of a broader public infrastructure investment programme, government earlier this year allocated R156 billion to water and sanitation infrastructure over the next three years. The investment will support the expansion and maintenance of water infrastructure, improve the reliability of supply and address water and sanitation challenges affecting communities.

2. Progress update on the implementation of the comprehensive approach for managing migration in South Africa

2.1. Cabinet received update on the implementation of the comprehensive approach for ensuring regular migration in South Africa as per the five-point plan as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as follows:

2.1.1. As at 23 July 2026, 205 incidents related to violation of immigration and related legislation were reported and registered as criminal cases. This is up from 103 reported in the first week of July 2026.

2.1.2. A total of 354 people were arrested, with the Free State province registering the highest number of 174 arrests. Of these, 107 cases are already on the court roll.

2.1.3. From 1 April 2026 to the end of June 2026, courts finalised 28 736 immigration-related cases mainly for deportations.

2.1.4. Between 14 June and 24 July 2026, 68 327 undocumented foreign nationals were repatriated through coordinated law enforcement operations. Of the 68 327, 81% are Malawians, 16% Zimbabweans and 3% Mozambicans.

2.1.5. Rollout of the Electronic Traveller Authorisation (ETA) and the upgraded Enhanced Movement Control System are underway at OR Tambo, Lanseria, King Shaka and Cape Town international airports.

2.2. The Musina Temporary Repatriation Centre will be downscaled from the 20 000 holding capacity to 1 500 capacity.

3. 26th Commission for Employment Equity Annual Report

3.1. Cabinet received and noted the 2025/26 Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) Annual Report. The report tracks workplace transformation and compliance with the Employment Equity Act.

3.2. The 26th CEE Annual Report highlights persistent hierarchical inequalities in the workforce, with racial and gender disparities continuing at senior levels in the private sector.

3.3. White and Indian population groups remain over-represented at top management level, representing 57.1% and 12.2% respectively. At senior management level, White employees constitute 44.1% and Indian employees 12.5%. African and Coloured employees remain concentrated in lower and unskilled occupational levels, while the representation of employees with disabilities remains low, at 1.3% of the total workforce.

3.4. The report also notes an increase in the representation of African employees at professionally qualified, middle management, skilled technical and junior management levels, at 52.0%, and also noted the 3.1% representation by foreign nationals at all levels and is concerned with such representation at semi-skilled and unskilled level jobs which might be in contravention of the Employment Services Act which prescribes that employers must satisfy themselves that there are no other persons in the Republic with suitable skills to fill a vacancy before recruiting a foreign national.

3.5. Government will continue to use the findings to monitor transformation, promote equitable representation and guide corrective measures across the labour market.

4. Impact of spectrum licensing on digital infrastructure

4.1. Cabinet noted the report on the impact of radio frequency spectrum licensing on digital infrastructure and connectivity in South Africa. The licensing of high-demand spectrum has advanced broadband access, improved network performance and supported investment in digital infrastructure.

4.2. Cabinet expressed concern that the telecommunications operators have not met their social obligations linked to the spectrum allocation. Government had set a target to connect 21 878 public institutions by 2029, comprising 16 139 schools, 4 232 health facilities, 570 libraries and 937 traditional authorities. As of April 2026, telecommunications operators had only connected 5 295 public institutions of their social obligations.

E. Appointments

All appointments are subject to verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

Mr Nkosikhona Sydney Mbatha as Chief Executive Officer of the Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency. Ms Vangile Petronella Nene as Deputy Director-General: Professional Services in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. Ms Beryl Ferguson as Chairperson of the South African National Parks Board. Appointment of the Non-Executive Members on the Board of Directors of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) SOC Limited:

(a) Mr Seiso Joel Mohai, Deputy Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, as the Chairperson.

(b) Ms Patience N.Z. Nqeto.

(c) Ms Lebogang R. Mokgabudi.

(d) Adv Gatlelane Ouma Rasethaba.

(e) Ms Vivien McMenamin.

(f) Ms Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala.

(g) Mr Itani Mafune.

(h) Ms Moipone Ramoipone, National Treasury representative.

The appointment is aimed at addressing current governance challenges. The Minister of Finance will continue to drive the reforms of the PIC as recommended by the Judge Mpati Commission in consultation with Cabinet.

Appointment of the Council for Mineral Technology (MINTEK) Board:

(a) Dr Thibedi Ramontja, Chairperson, reappointment.

(b) Ms Azwindini Thomani, reappointment.

(c) Dr Takalani Madzivhandila, reappointment.

(d) Mr Luvuyo Keyise.

(e) Dr Faranna Boodrham.

(f) Dr Palesa Ramashala.

(g) Ms Lerato Hilda Dikgole.

(h) Dr Sandile Ncanana.

(i) Ms Nondumiso Ngonyama.

(j) Dr Avela Majavu, reappointment.

(k) Mr Kagiso Menoe, Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources representative.

F. Events and conferences

1. Upcoming events

1.1. Africa Aerospace and Defence Exhibition and Air Show 2026

1.1.1. Cabinet approved the hosting of the 13th Africa Aerospace and Defence Exhibition and Air Show 2026, under the theme, “Africa’s Gateway to Defence and Aerospace Collaboration”, which will be held at Air Force Base Waterkloof, Tshwane, from 16 to 20 September 2026.

1.1.2. The exhibition is expected to attract more than 300 exhibitors from around the world, official delegations from more than 50 countries and more than 30 000 trade visitors. The event will also showcase advancements in the aerospace and defence sectors while promoting international cooperation, trade and investment.

1.2. Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa 2026

1.2.1. Cabinet noted that South Africa will host the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) 2026 from 23 to 25 August 2026. The event is expected to attract approximately 700 delegates.

1.2.2. The symposium will bring together investors, financial institutions, policymakers, thought leaders and other strategic partners to advance South Africa’s infrastructure investment agenda and showcase progress in implementing the Cabinet-approved National Infrastructure Plan 2050.

1.2.3. SIDSSA 2026 will announce the top eight infrastructure priority projects selected under Bid Window 2 for project preparation and technical support, release the third edition of the Construction Book, provide an update on Strategic Integrated Projects, showcase key policy and regulatory developments, and highlight strategic infrastructure partnerships aimed at positioning South Africa as a leading infrastructure development and financing hub on the African continent.

1.3. Women’s Month: 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women’s March

1.3.1. On 9 August 2026, South Africa will mark the historic 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women’s March, during which more than 20 000 women marched to the Union Buildings to protest the extension of the Pass Laws and the Urban Areas Act. The milestone commemoration will be observed under the national theme: “Empowered Women Empower the Nation.”

1.3.2. Cabinet reiterated that the brave actions of the 1956 generation directly advanced the structural inclusion of women across Parliament, government, private sector and civil society, firmly establishing equal citizenship and constitutional rights in a democratic South Africa. While saluting the resilience of the nation’s women, Cabinet reaffirmed government's unwavering commitment to protecting, promoting and advancing the rights of women and intensifying work on eradicating Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, dismantling economic exclusion and ensuring equal access to productive resources.

1.3.3. Cabinet emphasised that this anniversary forms a core pillar of the broader Milestones of Freedom Campaign, driven by the overarching theme: “Honouring the past, delivering the future.” Throughout Women’s Month, government will lead nationwide platforms to honour the sacrifices of women in the liberation struggle while affirming the pivotal role of women today.

2. Hosted conferences

2.1. 26th Africa Rail Conference and Exhibition

2.1.1. South Africa hosted the 26th Africa Rail Conference and Exhibition on 7 and 8 July 2026 in Johannesburg.

2.1.2. This conference noted the progress made in restoring the country’s passenger rail services, with annual commuter journeys exceeding 100 million by the end of March 2026 and 35 of the country's 40 priority rail corridors returned to service. Government remains committed to restoring safe, reliable and affordable commuter rail services, with a target of reaching 600 million passenger journeys annually by 2030.

3. Announcements

3.1. Registration of qualifying customary marriages

3.1.1. Cabinet reminds all members of the public that 31 August 2026 is the deadline to register qualifying customary marriages under the special registration period declared by the Minister of Home Affairs.

3.1.2. The special registration period, from 1 September 2024 to 31 August 2026, was introduced to enable parties to customary marriages that were not registered within the prescribed period to regularise their marital status. This includes customary marriages concluded before the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act that came into effect in November 2000, as well as marriages concluded thereafter that were not registered within the prescribed timeframe.

3.1.3. Cabinet calls on members of the public who require further information on the registration process or supporting documents to visit their nearest Home Affairs office.

3.2. Final voter registration weekend

3.2.1. Cabinet calls on all eligible voters to make use of the final national voter registration weekend, scheduled for 1 and 2 August 2026, to register to vote ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections. Eligible voters are encouraged to seize this final opportunity to register or update their registration details. Voting stations nationwide will be open from 08:00 to 17:00. Eligible voters may also register or update their details at any time through the official IEC online voter registration portal, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at https://registertovote.elections.org.za.

3.2.2. Cabinet calls on all South Africans, especially young and first-time voters, to exercise their democratic right to vote. Our democracy is based on the will of the people, and your vote is central to the success of a well-functioning democracy. By exercising our right to vote and ensuring a better future for all, we pay tribute to years of sacrifice and struggle for our hard-won freedom.

G. Messages

1. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of:

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, Grootman, who brought joy to the nation with his outstanding performances, including at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Former South African Rugby Under-18 prop Luqobo Makwedini, an outstanding young sportsman who brought joy to many with his hard work and dedication on the field of play.

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi, who leaves behind a remarkable legacy as one of South Africa’s most talented and respected actors, with a career spanning several decades across television and theatre.

Liberation struggle stalwart Shantavothie “Shanthie” Naidoo Tweedie, whose lifelong sacrifice and commitment helped shape South Africa's journey to freedom. As an anti-apartheid activist, she faced various periods of detention, including solitary confinement, under the Terrorism Act as well as banning orders. She also lived in exile in the United Kingdom from 1972 to 1991.

Bettina Wyngaard, a South African lawyer-turned-author and activist, renowned for her Afrikaans novels and her advocacy for women’s rights.

2. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well-wishes to:

Team South Africa for flying the flag high and making the country proud at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. South Africa has so far won 22 medals: six gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals.

Gold medals

Pieter Coetze in the men's 200m backstroke.

Pieter Coetze in the men's 50m backstroke.

Pieter Coetze in the men's 100m backstroke.

Nathan Hendrick in the men’s S13 100m freestyle.

Lara van Niekerk in the women's 50m breaststroke.

Christian Sadie in the men's 50m freestyle S7.

Silver medals

Erin Gallagher in the women’s 50m butterfly.

Aimee Canny in the women's 100m breaststroke.

Michael Houlie in the men’s 50m breaststroke.

Nathan Hendricks in the men's 50m freestyle S13.

Danika Vyncke in the women's 50m freestyle S13.

Aimee Canny in the women's 200m individual medley.

Pieter Coetzé, Michael Houlie, Erin Gallagher and Aimee Canny in the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Kaylene Corbett in the women's 200m breaststroke.

Bronze medals

Erin Gallagher in the women's 100m butterfly.

Ruard van Renen in the men’s 50m backstroke.

Ruard van Renen in the men's 100m backstroke.

Olivia Nel in the women's 100m backstroke.

Aimee Canny, Rebecca Meder, Erin Gallagher and Olivia Nel in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

Pieter Coetze, Guy Brooks, Ruard van Renen and Chad le Clos in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay.

Pieter Coetzé, Michael Houlie, Chad le Clos and Ruard van Renen in the men's 4x100m medley relay. Chad Le Clos became the most decorated male athlete in Commonwealth Games history with a record of 21 medals after helping South Africa secure bronze in the men's 4x100m medley relay.

Olivia Nel, Aimee Canny, Erin Gallagher and Rebeca Meder in the women's 4x100m medley relay.

The Springboks for winning all three of their Nations Championship matches and topping the log with maximum points.

The Junior Springboks for winning the World Rugby U20 Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Dricus Du Plessis for defeating Kamaru Usman in the main event on the Ultimate Fighting Championship Oklahoma City fight card.

Bayanda Walaza for his outstanding performance at the TIPOS P-T-S Meeting in Slovakia, winning the men’s 100m with a personal best of 9.89 seconds and becoming the fourth South African to run under 9.90 seconds.

South African national women's soccer team, Banyana Banyana, as they compete at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, and we wish them well in their second game against Ivory Coast on Friday, 31 July 2026.

The University of the Witwatersrand for being ranked the top university in Africa, according to the 2026 Center for World University Rankings. This placement also puts Wits in the top 1% of higher education institutions globally, ranking 200th out of more than 21 000 institutions assessed worldwide.

The University of Cape Town for being ranked 102 globally in the 2026 Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Rankings and for achieving nine top 100 positions across the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

12-year-old Lubanzi Dube on becoming the first black South African to win the prestigious 2026 World Startup Forum Championship in Switzerland. Competing against 400 innovators from around the world, Lubanzi won with his groundbreaking innovation, SolEase, which is designed to address foot health challenges. His achievement has not only placed South Africa in the global spotlight but has also inspired young Africans to pursue science, technology and entrepreneurship.

Team South Africa for securing fourth place at the World Spelling Bee Championship in Shanghai, China, with Grade 7 learner Mbulelo Tolom achieving an impressive sixth place overall while competing against learners from higher grades.

Enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Director-General

Government Communication and Information System

Cell: 083 653 7485

#GovZAUpdates