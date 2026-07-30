Attorney General Liz Murrill Highlights New Law Protecting Student-Athletes and Regulating NIL Agents as Deadline Approaches

Ahead of several new laws taking effect on August 1, Attorney General Liz Murrill is highlighting Senate Bill 389, one of the 24 bills included in her landmark legislative package passed during the 2026 Regular Legislative Session. Authored by Senator Patrick Connick, the bill strengthens protections for student-athletes by regulating Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agents and closing a significant gap in Louisiana law.





Athlete agents are required under state law to register no later than August 1, 2026. An existing representation agreement does not exempt an agent from this requirement. Any athlete agent who is not registered by that date must immediately cease all activity as an athlete agent in this state until registration is complete. This applies to both professional representation of athletes and representation of athletes for NIL deals.





A key requirement of the new law is a mandatory background check and pre-registration education. Every agent applying for registration must complete both requirements before an application can be approved.





"Louisiana's student-athletes deserve advocates who operate with integrity, transparency, and their best interests at heart. Senate Bill 389 gives my office the tools to ensure that those who seek to profit from our athletes are held to rigorous standards of conduct," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.





What the new law does:





Closes a major regulatory gap for NIL agents. Louisiana's current athlete agent law is outdated and leaves NIL agents completely unregulated—no registration, no disclosure requirements, and no accountability. SB 389 brings NIL agents under the state's existing oversight of athlete agents to better protect student-athletes in today's modern sports landscape.

Empowers student-athletes with real legal protections. Under current law, student-athletes have no direct recourse against an agent. SB 389 gives student-athletes the right to sue agents directly for actual damages, attorney fees, and forfeiture of the agent's compensation if they suffer harm to their eligibility, finances, or reputation.

"This NIL legislation demonstrates Louisiana's commitment to protecting all of its student-athletes. I appreciate the work of Attorney General Murrill and her staff for being at the forefront of this evolving area of law," said State Senator Patrick Connick.





SB 389 became Act 895 and took effect on June 9, 2026 (August 1 registration deadline).



