North American SAF Conference Launches Aviation & Maritime Fuels Forum

Sessions to Explore Synergies of SAF & Sustainable Marine Fuels

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American SAF Conference & Expo, produced by BBI International and SAF Magazine in partnership with the Commercial Airline Alternative Fuel Initiative and C-SAF, is excited to announce its expanded its agenda with the addition of the Aviation & Maritime Fuels Forum, a dedicated program exploring the rapidly evolving role of sustainable fuels in the maritime sector and the growing intersections between aviation and marine decarbonization.Taking place the morning of Aug. 25 preceding the SAF Conference, the Aviation & Maritime Fuels Forum will feature industry stakeholders discussing the opportunities and challenges surrounding renewable marine fuels, including biofuels, while examining how the maritime and aviation industries are increasingly connected through shared feedstocks, infrastructure, policy and fuel production capacity.The program will open with welcoming remarks from CAAFI’s Steve Csonka, who will provide an overview of the intersection between the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and maritime fuel sectors, highlighting where the industries share common feedstocks, technologies, infrastructure and policy priorities, as well as areas of competition and opportunities for collaboration.The Port of Seattle Commission President Ryan Calkins will serve as keynote, followed by a panel assembled by the Port of Seattle that will feature representatives from across the maritime fuels value chain. Additional speakers include Tad Hepner, American Maritime Biofuels Initiative; Chris Cassidy, USDA; and more."As sustainable fuel markets continue to evolve, it has become increasingly clear that aviation and maritime are not developing independently," said Anna Simet, director of content at BBI International. "Both sectors are pursuing aggressive decarbonization goals while relying on many of the same technologies, supply chains and policy frameworks. The Morning Maritime Forum will provide attendees with valuable insight into where those industries intersect and how collaboration can help accelerate deployment."The Morning Maritime Forum will examine topics including:• The growing role of renewable marine fuels in vessel decarbonization• Shared feedstocks, infrastructure and fuel logistics between aviation and maritime markets• Policy developments influencing marine fuel adoption• Opportunities and challenges surrounding renewable diesel, ethanol, renewable natural gas and other sustainable fuels• The role of ports in supporting fuel production, distribution and market growth• Areas where aviation and maritime stakeholders can collaborate to accelerate sustainable fuel deploymentThe Aviation & Maritime Fuels Forum is included with full conference registration and will precede the opening general session of the North American SAF Conference & Expo.Now in its fourth year, the North American SAF Conference & Expo is the continent's premier event dedicated to sustainable aviation fuel, bringing together fuel producers, airlines, technology developers, feedstock suppliers, project developers, investors, regulators and other industry stakeholders to advance commercial deployment of low-carbon aviation fuels.For more information or to register, visit www.safconference.com About SAF MagazineSAF Magazine is a print and online news and data source designed specifically for companies, organizations and other stakeholders focused on expanding the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF Magazine is the leading source of information, research, data, trends and all other aspects of the SAF supply chain, with the goal of supporting industry contributors as they build knowledge, connect and collaborate with others, and gain a better understanding of the market.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo – the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, National SAF Conference & Expo, and Sustainable Fuels Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel , as well as a series of influential regional events.Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, SAF Magazine and Biodiesel Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors and UAS industry.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

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