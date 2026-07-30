Cox Road closing tomorrow in Dinwiddie County for asphalt repairs

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be closing Route 226 (Cox Road) between Route 1 (Boydton Plank Road) and Route 460 (Airport Street) tomorrow, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for asphalt repairs.

Businesses and residents will be able to access their properties. Through-traffic drivers should follow the posted detour which will be Airport Street and Boydton Plank Road.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.