Amy's Attic Self Storage Launches GERMageddon Campaign to Help Protect Local Classrooms

Amy’s Attic Self Storage Launches 'GERMageddon''Germagedon'

Amy's Attic Self Storage is calling on the community to join the fight against classroom germs through GERMageddon,

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy's Attic Self Storage is calling on the community to join the fight against classroom germs through GERMageddon, a charitable supply drive benefiting local elementary schools.The community-wide initiative encourages residents, businesses, and civic organizations to donate much-needed cleaning and sanitizing supplies that will be distributed directly to area schools before students return to the classroom. By transforming storage units into collection centers, Amy's Attic Self Storage hopes to ease the financial burden many teachers face when purchasing essential classroom supplies out of their own pockets."Teachers work tirelessly to create safe, welcoming learning environments, yet many schools operate with limited budgets for everyday cleaning supplies," said Jennifer Thompson, Area Manager of Amy's Attic Self Storage. "GERMageddon is our opportunity to give back, support our educators, and help keep students healthier throughout the school year."Community Members Can Help By:• Donating supplies between August 1 and September 30 at any Amy's Attic Self Storage location.• Placing donations in the specially marked GERMageddon Collection Stations located inside participating facilities.• Contributing classroom-safe supplies such as:o Disinfectant wipeso Hand sanitizero Facial tissueso Paper towelso Disposable gloveso Disinfectant sprayso Other teacher-requested cleaning suppliesEvery donation helps equip local classrooms with the resources needed to maintain healthier learning environments and allows teachers to focus more of their budgets on educating students rather than purchasing basic cleaning necessities. "Our goal is simple," Thompson added. "When a community comes together to support its schools, everyone benefits. Even small donations can make a meaningful difference for teachers and the children they serve."Amy's Attic Self Storage invites individuals, families, local businesses, churches, and community organizations to participate in GERMageddon and help fill every collection station before the school year begins.For more information about GERMageddon or to find the nearest Amy's Attic Self Storage donation location, visit www.amysatticss.com About Amy's Attic Self StorageAmy's Attic Self Storage proudly serves communities throughout Central Texas by providing secure, convenient storage solutions backed by exceptional customer service and a deep commitment to giving back. Through community initiatives like GERMageddon, Amy's Attic continues its mission of "Caring People Serving a Great Community."

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