Vertx® Expands the Urban Ghost Series with the 36L Weekender Travel Bag, DOPP Kit & Utility Pouch

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As travel continues to trend toward compact, efficient packing, travelers require gear that is discreet, easy to carry, and capable of simplifying every step of the journey. The Vertx Urban Ghost Series continues to evolve with the introduction of the carry-on-friendly Urban Ghost 36L Weekender Travel Bag, along with the new Urban Ghost DOPP Kit and Urban Ghost Utility Pouch. Together, these additions deliver smart organization, low-profile carry, and everyday versatility for travel, work, and daily life.From daily carry to weekend travel, the Urban Ghost Series is designed to keep essential gear organized without drawing unnecessary attention. With a dedicated organization for travel essentials, everyday carry (EDC), technology, and other mission-critical equipment, each addition maintains the sleek, low-profile appearance and intentional functionality that keep users prepared while blending seamlessly into any environment.Designed for short trips and streamlined one-bag travel, the Urban Ghost 36L Weekender Travel Bag provides generous storage capacity while maintaining carry-on-friendly dimensions. Its thoughtfully engineered interior features multiple pockets and dedicated organizational zones, keeping travel essentials, EDC gear, concealed carry (CCW), and technology organized and readily accessible.Created with travel efficiency in mind, the Urban Ghost 36L Weekender Travel Bag is sized to meet most airline carry-on requirements, making airport navigation easier while reducing the need for multiple bags. The backpack is well-suited for travelers who require additional space for organized gear or specialized equipment during weekend getaways and 48- to 72-hour trips.Constructed with a lightweight yet durable ripstop exterior, the Urban Ghost 36L Weekender Travel Bag is built to withstand the demands of frequent travel while remaining easy to clean. A hidden, loop-lined CCW compartment integrated into the back panel provides discreet, body-side storage and features a Rapid Access Half-Pull tab that can be positioned on any zipper for customized access.Designed for convenience and durability, the Urban Ghost 36L incorporates grab handles on the top, side, and front for versatile carrying options. Durable locking YKKzippers secure both the primary storage compartment and the concealed carry compartment. Ergonomically padded shoulder straps stow neatly within the back panel for streamlined storage in overhead compartments or other baggage areas. Additional features include two zippered accessory pockets for toiletries and small travel items, along with a dedicated full-size laptop compartment featuring top-zip access that protects electronic devices or discreetly accommodates compatible body armor panels.Complementing the Weekender Travel Bag, the new Urban Ghost DOPP Kit keeps toiletries, medical supplies, and travel essentials neatly organized with multiple interior compartments and elastic retention, making it easy to separate and quickly access smaller items while on the move. Its compact footprint fits easily inside larger travel bags while maintaining the same understated styling found throughout the Urban Ghost Series.Rounding out the collection, the Urban Ghost Utility Pouch provides adaptable organization for chargers, batteries, cables, tools, first-aid supplies, and other everyday essentials. A clamshell opening, thoughtfully arranged interior organization, and compatibility with loop-lined bags and packs make the pouch a modular solution that transitions seamlessly between travel, work, and everyday carry.Whether traveling for business, recreation, or a weekend adventure, the Vertx Urban Ghost Series delivers versatile, organized, and discreet carry solutions that reduce the need for multiple bags while ensuring essential gear remains secure, accessible, and ready when needed.For more information, visit Vertx.com.

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