Court Social Services Division Honored with 2026 National Court Technology and Innovation Award

The DC Superior Court Social Services Division was honored with the 2026 National Court Technology and Innovation Award for the successful implementation of the Child Guidance Clinic Case Management Application, developed by Global Justice Solutions.

The award, presented at this year's National Association for Court Management Annual Conference, highlighted the work of the division, which included replacing paper-based, fragmented processes with a modern, cloud-based platform that unifies clinical, probation, and court records into a single case management solution.

The latest development resulted in stronger coordination, faster access to critical information, and more informed decisions for court-involved youth — directly advancing the DC Courts' missions of public safety, access to justice and recidivism. Congratulations to the Court Social Services Division team on this monumental accomplishment!