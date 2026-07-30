DC Courts Wishes Farewell to Talented Court of Appeals Summer Interns

With summer intern season in full swing, the DC Courts Communication Team is stopping by chambers to see what these students had to share about their experience.

Watch NOW on DC Courts LinkedIn page!

Four talented interns from the DC Court of Appeals reflected on what they’ve learned and their advice for future interns. "It's truly an experience I'll never forget," shared Doreen Okeh, intern for Judge John P. Howard. "From my co-interns to my leads, to my judge. It was a great experience."

"I've really been able to strengthen my research skills this summer; I've been able to research many complex legal questions," added Kyra Mitchell, intern for Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby.

Judge John P. Howard Intern Jacob Forbes also shared what he enjoyed during his summer at the Historic Courthouse: "You really get a chance to learn from all of the individuals who have been doing the role longer than you have, and to learn from many of the brightest in the field."

Intern for Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby Garrett Frankis also shared his wisdom with future interns: "Take as many internship opportunities as you can -- not only to build a well-rounded resume, but to bring your knowledge into chambers."

"Be steadfast in your work," said Okeh. "Every time you submit your work, be sure it is of the best quality and ultra precise."

Thank you all for serving our neighbors across Washington, DC with your tenacity this summer! 👋