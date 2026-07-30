Multi-Platinum Band STRYPER Announces Exclusive Nashville Fan Experience Featuring World Premiere Album Listening Event

STRYPER

Fans Will Hear Throne of Thorns One Month Before Its Worldwide Release During Limited-Capacity August 26 Event

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-platinum Christian rock icons STRYPER will invite fans inside an unforgettable, one-night-only celebration on Wednesday, August 26, at The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music in downtown Nashville. This super-exclusive event will offer attendees the first and only opportunity anywhere to experience the band’s highly anticipated new album, Throne of Thorns, in its entirety one month before its worldwide release on September 25, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.With tickets limited to just 70 guests, the evening is designed as an intimate, behind-the-scenes experience unlike any STRYPER has previously offered. Purchase tickets here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/92612094/stryper-throne-of-thorns-record-release-party-nashville-museum-of-christian-gospel-music-tn Beginning at 5:00 p.m. and continuing through 9:00 p.m., guests will enjoy a complete advance listening session of Throne of Thorns, accompanied by an exclusive track-by-track commentary from frontman Michael Sweet, offering personal insight into the inspiration, stories, and creative process behind each song.Attendees will also receive an advance first-look screening of the band’s brand-new music video before its public debut.Beyond the music, fans will have the opportunity to meet the band during an exclusive meet-and-greet, photo opportunity, and autograph session, while enjoying dinner, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages from Lady Bird Taco Bar in a relaxed setting alongside the members of STRYPER.The evening will also feature a special STRYPER Pop-Up Exhibit, showcasing rare memorabilia and original artifacts spanning the band’s legendary career.“These items come from an extraordinary collection assembled over the past 40 years, with treasures carefully sourced from around the world,” says Brett Christensen, STRYPER’s official historian. “Some pieces were acquired one at a time through years of dedicated searching, while others came from the purchase of entire collections. Now, we’ve gathered the very best of that collection—the true cream of the crop—to celebrate the greatest rock band ever to boldly proclaim the name of Jesus.”Each ticket also includes:* Admission to The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music* Exclusive commemorative gift presented by the Museum* Special collectible event laminate and lanyard* Access to purchase Throne of Thorns merchandise, including a limited-edition event posterTo preserve the exclusivity of the experience and protect unreleased material, cameras, phones used for recording, and other recording devices will not be permitted during the listening session or video presentation.“This isn’t simply a listening party,” organizers said. “It’s an opportunity for fans to experience the new record exactly as the band intends it to be heard, hear the stories behind every song, spend meaningful time with the band, and celebrate STRYPER’s incredible legacy in one unforgettable evening.”The event is produced by STRYPER in coordination with Frontiers Music Srl and The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music.In addition to the upcoming fan event, STRYPER will return to Nashville on October 15th, performing at Cannery Hall as part of their fall U.S. tour.Purchase tickets for STRYPER's Nashville fan experience event here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/92612094/stryper-throne-of-thorns-record-release-party-nashville-museum-of-christian-gospel-music-tn Pre-Order STRYPER's upcoming album, Throne of Thorns: https://ffm.bio/stryper-throneofthornsalbum For information about STRYPER, visit www.stryper.com Quotes from STRYPER:Says Michael Sweet: “I could not be more excited than to be able to come to Music City and hold our record release party for Throne of Thorns at the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music. We look forward to seeing you there, as we listen to the new album together and take a walk down memory lane at the museum! A once in a lifetime opportunity & event! This album is a special one and you all are family to us. Much love and see you soon.”Says Perry Richardson: “Throne of Thorns means so much to me, and I couldn’t imagine a better place to celebrate its release than Nashville. I’m excited to spend the evening with the fans who have supported this project. I hope you’ll grab a ticket and join us at the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music for a memorable night.”Says Robert Sweet: “I am so looking forward to seeing you all in Nashville, a city that has been so good to STRYPER since our beginning starting in 1984. It's going to be wonderful to share Throne of Thorns with all of you. God bless you, Nashville.”Says Oz Fox: "I am looking forward to celebrating the release of Throne of Thorns at the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music in Nashville on August 26. To release another album 40 years into our career is a true blessing, and I'm thankful to be a part of it alongside my band brothers, who skillfully nailed every note with passion and creative soul. The evening looks like a lot of fun, and I can't wait to see everyone there."About STRYPER:With more than 10 million albums sold worldwide, STRYPER remains one of the most influential and enduring bands in Christian rock history. Known for pioneering the “heavenly metal” movement, the band achieved mainstream success during the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits including “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You.” STRYPER also made history as the first band to have two songs simultaneously appear in MTV’s Top 10 with “Free” and “Honestly.” More than four decades into their career, the band continues to tour internationally while releasing critically acclaimed new music for generations of fans.

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