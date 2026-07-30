JOINT RELEASE: Laws to Bolster Outdoor Recreation and Limit Human-Bear Conflict Go Into Effect

DENVER, CO – Two new laws to keep Colorado’s outdoors safe and accessible will go into effect on August 12. HB26-1008 will support outdoor recreation and rural economies, and HB26-1342 helps minimize human-bear conflicts.

“On the Western Slope, outdoor recreation is at the heart of our economy, and these new laws keep Colorado wild while promoting this industry for generations to come,” said Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, sponsor of HB26-1008 and HB26-1342. “Our law balances the needs of conservation efforts, agriculture, and private landowners as we steward our open spaces and support outdoor recreation in Colorado. We’re also taking steps to minimize human-bear conflicts by addressing the human behavior that attracts bears to campsites and outdoor recreation hubs. The outdoors is meant to be enjoyed by everyone, and these laws protect the landscapes we love.”

“No agency is better positioned to uphold recreation, conservation, and outdoor safety than Colorado Parks and Wildlife,” said Sen. Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, sponsor of HB26-1008 and HB26-1342. “HB26-1008 gives them the coordinating capacity to engage partners, collaborate with tribal governments, and deliver the kind of strategic, integrated management that keeps Colorado’s outdoors from being loved to death. We’re also empowering CPW to deter irresponsible behavior, like knowingly leaving out food, that leads to dangerous human-bear interactions.”

Colorado public lands support a $65.8 billion outdoor recreation economy. HB26-1008 directs stewards of our lands to collaborate with stakeholders from all different land-use backgrounds, from wildlife and natural resource advocates to agricultural communities and private landowners. Specifically, this law formalizes Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) role in leading Colorado’s outdoors strategy to support conservation, outdoor recreation, and climate resilience in the state.

HB26-1008 proactively streamlines planning and management so that the state can continue to provide high-quality experiences to all outdoor users. CPW manages 43 state parks and over 350 wildlife areas, covering roughly 900,000 acres in Colorado. As the lead coordinator, CPW will ensure outdoor recreation needs are well-represented in its leadership and increase coordination to anticipate and respond to potential conflicts.

“Human-bear interactions are up 15 percent in Colorado, which means we need to do more to keep visitors and the bear population safe,” said Rep. Katie Stewart, D-Durango, sponsor of HB26-1342. “Imagine showing up to a campsite that’s been completely trashed. Not only is it disheartening, but it’s also dangerous. According to CPW, the majority of human-bear interactions were related to exposed trash or food waste, which means we need to step up and make food undetectable to bears. This law boosts CPW’s enforcement mechanisms so we can limit human-bear interactions, and ultimately, reduce costly relocations and euthanizations of these native animals.”

HB26-1342 helps minimize human-bear conflicts in Colorado by enhancing CPW’s authority to deter human behaviors that attract bears, specifically leaving edible garbage uncovered and accessible. CPW may still issue penalties even if no human-bear conflict occurs, so long as there is a reasonable probability of luring a wild bear.

HB26-1342 expands misdemeanor offenses to include knowingly placing food or edible waste in the open, meaning CPW no longer must prove that an individual is intentionally luring bears. It also raises the penalty for third or subsequent offenses of luring bears from $2,000 to $5,000 to strengthen deterrence of human behavior that leads to conflicts with bears.

Human-bear conflicts are rising. CPW received 5,022 bear reports in 2024 and 5,229 in 2025. According to CPW, this is a 15-percent increase in conflicts and interactions over the last six years. Of the 17,000-20,000 bears in Colorado, the majority of incident reports involve bears trying to access human food sources. Last year, 57-percent of the sightings were linked to edible trash, 18-percent to livestock, chickens and beehives, and 16-percent to bird seed, pet food, barbeque grills, coolers and refrigerators. Of the 5,299 reports CPW received in 2025, 2,448 resulted in property damage to a shed, garage, home, vehicle or fence.