Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds

From the State & Local Fiscal Recovery funds, York County received approximately $54 million in two tranches. These funds are to support the County's response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency. York County has to obligate these funds by Dec. 31, 2024, and complete all projects by Dec. 31, 2026. Learn more about how York County is investing these funds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.