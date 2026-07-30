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Administrative Meeting #2 - October 8, 2026 at 4:00 p.m

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE MEETINGS

 

The District of Columbia Real Property Tax Appeals Commission will hold its 2025 Administrative Meetings on the following dates:

                        · Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.;

· Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.;

· Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.; and

· Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

 

All meetings will be held virtually via WebEx. To request a meeting hyperlink and log in details, email Donald Freeman, IT Specialist, at [email protected]. Below is the draft agenda for all meetings. A final agenda will be posted to RPTAC’s website at www.rptac.dc.gov prior to each meeting.

 

For additional information, contact: Gizachew Andargeh, Executive Director, at (202) 727-3596.

 

DRAFT AGENDA

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. ASCERTAINTMENT OF A QUORUM
  3. REPORT BY THE CHAIRPERSON
  4. REPORT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
  5. APPEALING YOUR REAL PROPERTY TAX ASSESSMENT
  6. COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC – LIMITED TO 2 MINUTES
  7. ADJOURNMENT

 

Individuals who wish to submit comments as part of the official record should email them to [email protected] no later than 5:00 p.m. on the following dates:

 

For the September 9th meeting, the deadline is Friday, September 4th, 2026

For the October 8th meeting the deadline is Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

For the November 12th meeting, the deadline is Tuesday, November 10th, 2026

For the December 8th meeting, the deadline is Friday, December 4th, 2026

 

Comments should be submitted to:

Gizachew Andargeh, Executive Director

Real Property Tax Appeals Commission

441 4th Street NW, Suite 360N

Washington, D.C.  20001

[email protected]

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Administrative Meeting #2 - October 8, 2026 at 4:00 p.m

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