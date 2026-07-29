Candelora, Harding Call for Rejection of $5M Federal Cuts Response Fund Request

HARTFORD—House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora and Senate Republican Leader Stephen Harding are calling for a public meeting of legislative leaders to vote on Governor Ned Lamont’s $5 million request from the Federal Cuts Response Fund.

In a joint letter, the leaders ask the committee created under Special Act 26-1 to reject the request, arguing that it does not respond to a federal funding cut and instead uses state taxpayer dollars to address a change in a temporary immigration status.

Candelora and Harding said Connecticut families facing the state’s affordability crisis deserve greater accountability for how public funds are spent. They urged legislative leaders to convene promptly, noting that the law provides only 24 hours to vote on the request and permits a public virtual meeting.

The leaders said the committee should reject the request and demand a stronger focus on affordability and the needs of Connecticut’s legal residents.