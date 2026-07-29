Minnesota Celebrates Farmers’ Market Week

Minnesotans are invited to celebrate the bounty of the harvest season during National Farmers Market Week Aug. 2-8. Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed the week Farmers’ Market Week in Minnesota, joining the nationwide celebration of farmers’ markets and the farmers, vendors, and communities that make them possible. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is partnering with Minnesota Grown, Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association (MFMA), Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU), and Land Stewardship Project (LSP) to recognize the week with events at nine farmers’ markets across the state.

Simply Fresh Farmers’ Market – 804 Main St., Baudette, Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Hibbing Farmers’ Market – 1309 E 40th St., Hibbing, Tuesdays 2–5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

The Kinfolk Market – 314 E Main St., Ada, Fridays 4–7 p.m.

Alexandria Farmers’ Market – 200 Broadway St., Alexandria, Tuesdays 9 a.m. –noon, Thursdays 3-6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.–noon

Sauk Rapids Farmers’ Market – 110 1st St. S, Sauk Rapids, Thursdays 3–6 p.m.

New Ulm Farmers’ Market – 1315 S Broadway St., New Ulm, Thursdays 2:30–5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.–noon

Saint Paul Farmers’ Market – 290 5th St. E, St. Paul, Saturdays 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sundays 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Riverwalk Market Fair - 12 Bridge Square, Northfield, Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Rochester Farmers’ Market – 35 Fairgrounds Ave. SE, Rochester, Saturdays 7:30 a.m. – noon

“Minnesota is home to an incredible network of farmers’ markets, so chances are there’s one near you wherever you are in the state,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Farmers’ markets are an important source of income for Minnesota farmers and food businesses while helping connect communities with fresh, safe, locally grown food. We're grateful to the market managers, vendors, and volunteers who make them possible.”

With more than 400 farmers' markets and 10,000-plus market vendors across Minnesota and Tribal Nations, the MFMA notes that these markets strengthen local economies, support small and emerging farmers, and connect communities with fresh, locally grown food.

Many markets also participate in access programs that help make nutritious food more affordable. In addition to healthy options, Minnesota's farmers' markets offer culturally relevant foods that reflect the diverse communities they serve, making these spaces a source of nourishment, culture, and connection.

“Farmers markets are a great way to celebrate the bounty of Minnesota and are a win-win for economies across the state.,” said MFU President Gary Wertish. “These community gathering places are an important market for farmers who produce a variety of products, from fruits, vegetables and baked goods to eggs, cheeses and other livestock proteins. They provide consumers with access to fresh, local and nutritious food and the opportunity to build relationships with farmers. And studies have shown that spending money locally, like at farmers markets, generates an additional $2 to $6 of additional economic activity for every dollar spent.”

Minnesotans are encouraged to use Farmers’ Market Week as a jumping-off point to build a habit of shopping local and supporting farmers’ markets all year long. Find a market near you using MFMA’s interactive map at mfma.org or search for Minnesota Grown member markets, farmers, and makers at minnesotagrown.com.

“Farmers markets are where local economies, healthy food, and strong communities come together.” Said LSP Government Relations Director, Laura Schreiber. “They create valuable market opportunities for beginning farmers and other small-scale producers, helping them build successful businesses while connecting directly with the people they feed. Supporting farmers’ markets means investing in local entrepreneurship, vibrant rural and urban communities, and a food system that works for both farmers and consumers.”

The Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association works to foster a community of vibrant, profitable, and professionally managed Minnesota farmers’ markets that cultivate, nourish, and inspire a vibrant local foods landscape. The MFMA vision is to create greater accessibility to local, farm-fresh foods and to allow opportunities for local food producers to thrive and grow. Find their statewide map of markets at www.mfma.org.

Minnesota Grown is a program of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, created to promote products grown and raised in Minnesota. For more than 40 years the program has connected consumers with local farmers, farmers’ markets, and other agricultural producers through resources like the Minnesota Grown directory, a searchable map of over 1,000 local farms, markets, and producers. The program also licenses the use of the Minnesota Grown label to Minnesota producers and retailers. Anywhere you see the Minnesota Grown logo, you can have confidence that product was grown or raised within the state. Visit minnesotagrown.com to find local near you.

Minnesota Farmers Union works to protect and enhance the economic interests and quality of life of family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. MFU is a nonprofit membership-based organization. Membership is open to everyone. Learn more and join at www.mfu.org, and follow MFU on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The Land Stewardship Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering an ethic of stewardship for farmland, promoting sustainable agriculture, and developing healthy communities in the food and farming system. LSP has offices in the Minnesota communities of Montevideo, Lewiston, and South Minneapolis. Learn more and join at landstewardshipproject.org.

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Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us