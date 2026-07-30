Powering Careers in Boulder County: Workforce Boulder County to Host Heat Pump Week Event Aug. 6

Key Points

Workforce Boulder County will host "Powering Careers in Boulder County" from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the St. Vrain Community Hub, 515 Coffman St., Longmont.

The event is part of the first-ever Colorado Heat Pump Week, running Aug. 1-8, 2026, and sponsored by Power Ahead Colorado.

Attendees can tour a fully electrified mobile demonstration home, watch a live heat pump demonstration, and learn about local training and career pathways.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

To receive this information in another language, email dbyar@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. - Workforce Boulder County will celebrate Colorado's first Heat Pump Week with a free community event exploring the technologies, training opportunities and careers driving the state's clean energy economy.

"Powering Careers in Boulder County: Heat Pump Week 2026" will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the St. Vrain Community Hub, 515 Coffman St., Longmont.

A Regional Celebration

Colorado Heat Pump Week runs Aug. 1-8, 2026, and is sponsored by Power Ahead Colorado. Power Ahead Colorado is funded by a nearly $200 million federal grant. Boulder County played a key role in securing the grant funding for Power Ahead Colorado, which was inspired by Boulder County programs EnergySmart and Partners for a Clean Environment.

The inaugural statewide observance is designed to raise awareness of heat pumps and their benefits through events, resources and activations across the state, engaging homeowners, contractors, local experts and heat pump enthusiasts alike.

As Boulder County's Green Workforce Hub through the regional Power Ahead Colorado initiative, Workforce Boulder County is marking the occasion by bringing together employers, educators, workforce partners, community organizations and residents to build awareness of clean energy careers and strengthen the workforce needed to support that growth.

What to Expect

The event is designed to offer something for homeowners, employers, contractors, educators, students, job seekers and anyone curious about clean energy. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Hear from Workforce Boulder County about its work expanding clean energy career pathways across the county.

Learn from Boulder County's Office of Sustainability, Climate Action and Resilience (OSCAR) about what heat pumps are, how they work and why they matter.

Explore heat pump training programs and green career pathways offered by Front Range Community College.

Tour My Electric Home's fully electrified mobile demonstration home to experience clean energy technologies firsthand.

Watch a live heat pump demonstration from Go Electric Colorado.

Why It Matters

Heat pumps provide both heating and cooling for homes and businesses, and demand for the technicians and contractors who install and service them is growing alongside the state's clean energy goals. Thursday's event connects residents and job seekers with the local experts, employers and training providers building that workforce in Boulder County.

Event Details

What: Powering Careers in Boulder County: Heat Pump Week 2026

When: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026

Where: St. Vrain Community Hub, 515 Coffman St., Longmont, CO 80501

Cost: Free and open to the public; light refreshments provided

Visit here for a full list of events happening during Heat Pump Week 2026.

If you have a disability and require an accommodation, please see the county's ADA and EEO Notices.