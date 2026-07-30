First Responders Kits4Kids Collaborates With Walmart to Build 300 Emergency Kits

Local leaders, Walmart associates, and Springfield First Responders team up at the Springfield Walmart to assemble 300 Emergency Trauma Kits4Kids for children in crisis.

First Responder Kits4Kids and Walmart collaborated with Springfield first responders, councilmembers, and associates to assemble 300 emergency kits for youth.

Collaborating with our first responders at the Springfield Walmart to build 300 pediatric kits ensures our local children get immediate care and comfort when they need it most.” — Walmart Store Management

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesterday, First Responder Kits4Kids, in collaboration with Walmart, joined forces with local leadership and emergency personnel on behalf of the Springfield Police Department and Springfield Sheriff’s Office to host a high-impact community event. Held on-site at the Springfield Walmart, a team of dedicated volunteers assembled 300 Emergency Trauma Kits4Kids to equip local first responders with vital pediatric emergency supplies. Created by two dads , the collaborative initiative brought together Springfield Councilmembers, local Walmart associates, Springfield Police Officers, Springfield Sheriff’s Deputies, and area First Responders. Working side-by-side at the Springfield store, the team built and packed 300 specialized kits4kids designed to provide immediate care, physical support, and comfort to young children during crisis situations.As a sponsor and active collaborator in the event, Walmart opened its doors and brought team members into the community effort alongside local law enforcement to ensure Springfield's emergency vehicles are stocked with critical pediatric tools."At Walmart, supporting the safety and well-being of the communities we serve is at the heart of what we do," said a Walmart representative. "We were honored to host this event at our Springfield store and collaborate with First Responder Kits4Kids, our Springfield Police and Sheriff's departments, and local city leaders. By coming together, we are making sure our local first responders have the dedicated resources they need to care for young children when emergencies strike."The 300 assembled Emergency Trauma Kits4Kids will be directly distributed to Springfield police vehicles, sheriff's department units, and emergency medical service teams across the area, ensuring first responders are prepared to respond effectively whenever a child is in distress.To learn more about First Responder Kits4Kids, visit - PlaytimeTherapySheetsFoundation.org

The ringing of the bell indicates the completion of assembling the Kits4Kids

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