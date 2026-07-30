First Responders Kits4Kids Collaborates With Walmart to Build 300 Emergency Kits
First Responder Kits4Kids and Walmart collaborated with Springfield first responders, councilmembers, and associates to assemble 300 emergency kits for youth.
Created by two dads, the collaborative initiative brought together Springfield Councilmembers, local Walmart associates, Springfield Police Officers, Springfield Sheriff’s Deputies, and area First Responders. Working side-by-side at the Springfield store, the team built and packed 300 specialized kits4kids designed to provide immediate care, physical support, and comfort to young children during crisis situations.
As a sponsor and active collaborator in the event, Walmart opened its doors and brought team members into the community effort alongside local law enforcement to ensure Springfield's emergency vehicles are stocked with critical pediatric tools.
"At Walmart, supporting the safety and well-being of the communities we serve is at the heart of what we do," said a Walmart representative. "We were honored to host this event at our Springfield store and collaborate with First Responder Kits4Kids, our Springfield Police and Sheriff's departments, and local city leaders. By coming together, we are making sure our local first responders have the dedicated resources they need to care for young children when emergencies strike."
The 300 assembled Emergency Trauma Kits4Kids will be directly distributed to Springfield police vehicles, sheriff's department units, and emergency medical service teams across the area, ensuring first responders are prepared to respond effectively whenever a child is in distress.
To learn more about First Responder Kits4Kids, visit - PlaytimeTherapySheetsFoundation.org
kevin Gatlin
Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation
+ +1 704-806-5692
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
The ringing of the bell indicates the completion of assembling the Kits4Kids
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.