Wavemakers Women & Music Launches the Wavemakers Community, a New Ecosystem and Marketplace for Women over 40

Wavemakers Women & Music - building a reciprocal ecosystem and marketplace for creative women over 40

The Wavemakers Community brings together networking, professional resources, creative collaboration, and business opportunities in one place for women over 40.

This is what sets Wavemakers apart: it's not transactional but a reciprocal economy where every member's creativity, wisdom, and experience are valuable assets.” — Lurleen Ladd, Founder of Wavemakers Women & Music

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wavemakers Women and Music—the global community and cultural platform dedicated to supporting women 40+ in music, other creative industries, and entrepreneurship—has launched the Wavemakers Community, an online membership platform that brings together networking, professional resources, creative collaboration, and business opportunities in one place. The platform offers four membership levels—Community Member (free), Artist, Affiliate and Apothecary—with the three paid tiers providing expanded access to promotional opportunities, creative partnerships, and professional growth. Membership information is available online here.

Wavemakers has also introduced its Partner Program, giving businesses a direct way to connect with and engage this growing community through strategic collaborations, brand partnerships and online educational courses.

Community Members can join at no cost to enjoy exclusive discounts on Wavemakers events, early access to courses, workshops, and the upcoming The Remedy podcast, and ongoing connection with a thriving global community.

Artist Membership is designed for both emerging and established musicians seeking meaningful career support. Artists receive consideration for the Wavemakers Agency roster, access to paid performance, licensing, influencer, and brand partnership opportunities, a curated professional resource library, and full access to the Wavemakers Circle community—connecting them with the tools, relationships, and opportunities to build sustainable careers on their own terms.

Affiliate Membership welcomes business owners and professionals—including entrepreneurs, service providers, healthcare professionals, wellness practitioners, educators, financial planners, attorneys, business strategists—who believe in empowering women through music and community. They receive a custom referral code, earn a 10% quarterly commission on new memberships generated through their network, and enjoy full access to the Wavemakers community to build authentic relationships and grow alongside its members.

In addition, Affiliate members have the upgrade option to Trusted Ally level, where they can turn their knowledge into visibility and income through guest speaking opportunities on the Wavemakers podcast, The Remedy, at live Wavemakers events, and through leading online courses in the Wavemakers Remedy Learning Hub – all of which offer shared revenue opportunities. More info on guest speaking opportunities is available here.

The newly created Apothecary Membership is intended for supporters who want to engage with the Wavemakers community without joining as musicians or business owners. Benefits include full access to The Remedy podcast and its companion workshops, early ticket access for Wavemakers events, and the Trusted Ally Directory, a curated list of community-vetted service providers.

Beyond the four membership tiers, businesses can also participate through the Wavemakers Partner Program, which offers aligned brands meaningful visibility across Wavemakers programming, live events, and community initiatives. Rooted in shared values rather than sponsorship alone, the program creates authentic partnerships between extraordinary women artists and organizations committed to supporting women over 40. More information is available here.

More About Wavemakers

Wavemakers is a global cultural platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of women creatives over 40—a demographic long overlooked by the music industry and mainstream media. Founded in 2023 by Austin-based musician and entrepreneur Lurleen Ladd, the organization was built to dismantle the systemic barriers that limit women during their most influential years.

Since its soft launch in December 2025, the community has rapidly expanded to more than 300 members, representing a combined artist reach of over 2.2 million. More than just a network, Wavemakers is a thriving, non-transactional ecosystem that provides the infrastructure the industry missed: a marketplace for booking, licensing, and artist development powered by reciprocity and shared assets.

"This is what sets Wavemakers apart," says Ladd. "It's not transactional. It's a reciprocal economy where every member's creativity, wisdom, and experience are valuable assets—and where trust itself becomes the infrastructure through which opportunity flows."

To learn more or join the Wavemakers Circle Community, visit wavemakerswomen.com.

Welcome to Wavemakers—the reciprocal ecosystem for women creatives 40+

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