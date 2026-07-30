Jimmie Mesis, founder of USA Bugsweeps, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration to serve as an occupational expert for the Occupational Information Network (ONET) Program, recognizing his expertise in the A Non Linear Junction Detector is one of the essential TSCM tools used.

USA Bugsweeps announced that Jimmie Mesis has been selected by the U.S. DOL to serve as an expert for the Occupational Information Network (O*NET) Program.

FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Bugsweeps , Inc., a nationwide provider of Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) services, today announced that founder Jimmie Mesis has been selected by the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration to participate as an occupational expert for the Occupational Information Network (O*NET) Program. The Department of Labor identified Mesis as an expert in the occupation of Private Detectives and Investigators and invited him to contribute his professional knowledge to O*NET, the nation's primary source of occupational information used by employers, educators, workforce development agencies, veterans, and job seekers.The O*NET Program depends on recognized professionals to provide current, real-world information about the knowledge, skills, technologies, and work activities that define their professions. The database serves millions of users each year and helps shape career guidance, workforce development, education, and labor market research throughout the United States.Mesis has spent more than 40 years in the investigative and counter-surveillance professions and is widely regarded as one of the nation's leading Technical Surveillance Countermeasures specialists. As founder of USA Bugsweeps, he has helped establish one of the country's largest professional bug sweep companies, serving corporate, legal, government, and private clients throughout the United States."I've always believed that experience should be shared to strengthen the profession," said Jimmie Mesis. "Being invited to contribute to the Department of Labor's O*NET Program is an honor because it helps ensure that future professionals and organizations have access to accurate, up-to-date information about our field."For USA Bugsweeps, this recognition underscores the company's continued commitment to providing clients with industry-leading Technical Surveillance Countermeasures services backed by nationally recognized expertise."This recognition is a reflection of Jimmie's lifelong commitment to excellence and the reputation he has earned throughout the investigative and TSCM communities," said Michael Auletta, President and CEO of USA Bugsweeps. "Our clients trust us with their most sensitive privacy concerns, and this acknowledgement from the Department of Labor reinforces the level of expertise behind every inspection we perform."

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