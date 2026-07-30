FDLE Arrests Pensacola Man for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, Bestiality

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 30, 2026

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Bailey Hurst, 25, of Pensacola, on 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, 2 counts of sexual activity involving animals, and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. This arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting child sexual abuse.

The investigation began in Jun. 2026 when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), reporting that an unknown user uploaded over 100 files containing images depicting the sexual abuse of children to a Google account. Two of those files also depicted bestiality involving female children between four to seven years old. Agents traced the associated IP address to Hurst’s residence.

On Jul. 28, agents executed a search warrant at Hurst’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices. Further digital forensic analysis resulted in the identification of numerous files containing images that depicted child sexual abuse.

Hurst was arrested and transported him to Escambia County Jail, where he was given no bond, pending first appearance.

FDLE’s Special Operations Team, the Office of Agriculture Law Enforcement, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted with the search warrant.

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.

The investigation remains active.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us