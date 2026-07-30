Create Credit Union Launches 8th Annual Back-to-School Supply Drive Supporting Local Students and Teachers

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Create Credit Union invites its members and the community to help local students in need to prepare for a successful school year by donating to its 8th Annual Back-to-School Supply Drive, running now through July 31.Each year, the initiative helps ensure students have the essential tools they need to confidently start the school year, ready to learn. Donations collected will directly support local children at four Title 1 schools across the valley. Contributions of any size help make a meaningful impact for students preparing for the upcoming school year.Items needed include backpacks, notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, crayons, glue sticks, scissors and headphones. Teachers may also need support with disinfectant wipes, facial tissue, plastic bags, and other classroom supplies.Donations are accepted at any of the six Create Credit Union locations. In addition, members of the credit union can make a monetary donation in-branch, or by calling 702-228-2228 or by transferring funds from a Create CU account. The third option is to shop the Amazon Wish List and have items shipped directly to the credit union for distribution.“Back-to-school season can be a stressful time for families that are struggling to make ends meet, and this supply drive helps ease that burden,” said Shannon Hiller, Chief Marketing Officer at Create Credit Union. “Every donation helps ensure students have the supplies they need to feel prepared and supported in the classroom.”For more information, visit www.createcu.org or call 702-228-2228.About Create Credit UnionFounded in 1951, Create Credit Union, formerly known as Clark County Credit Union (CCCU), is a not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 61,000 members, including municipal employees (Clark County, City of Henderson, City of Las Vegas, and City of North Las Vegas), medical professionals, members of Nevada Public Radio (KNPR), and numerous select employer groups. With over $1.6 billion in assets and six branches throughout Southern Nevada, Create Credit Union is committed to helping members achieve financial success through education, innovation, and community partnership. Learn more at www.createcu.org

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