How Parents Can Help Children Buy a Home: Intrafamily Mortgage Financing Explained

rear view of young couple looking at their new house

rear view of young couple looking at their new house

New article highlights how intrafamily mortgage financing can help families navigate the financial difficulties of today's housing market.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many parents, it has become increasingly frustrating to watch their adult children struggle to enter today's housing market. High interest rates, limited inventory, and competitive bidding conditions have placed homeownership virtually out of reach for many first-time buyers. As a result, families are looking for creative financial ways to help.

To provide a tool for families, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC attorney McKenna S. Rivers recently published an article that sheds light on a little-known strategy that may provide a solution: intrafamily mortgage financing. The article outlines how parents can assist children with purchasing a home while potentially preserving family wealth and creating opportunities for long-term financial planning.

Unlike a traditional gift or outright transfer of property, intrafamily mortgage financing allows parents to provide purchase funds directly, enabling their child to make a cash offer on a home. The child then repays the parents through a documented loan arrangement secured by a mortgage.

As affordability challenges continue for aspiring homeowners, many parents are likely asking: How can we help without jeopardizing our own finances? The article details how properly structured intrafamily loans may benefit both generations.

To learn more about intrafamily mortgage financing and whether it may be an option for your family or a client, read the full article at Fosterswift.com.

Jake Leuvoy
Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC
+1 517-371-8125
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Jake Leuvoy
Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC
+1 517-371-8125
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Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC
313 S. Washington Square
Lansing, Michigan, 48933
United States
+1 517-371-8125
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For more than 120 years, Foster Swift Collins & Smith has provided outstanding client service and legal excellence. Our firm delivers comprehensive services for businesses, organizations, municipalities, families and individuals across Michigan, the nation and beyond. Foster Swift’s nearly 100 attorneys across Michigan provide a results-minded attitude and across-the-board legal excellence.

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