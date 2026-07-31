Healing Spaces Highlights EMDR Therapy for Trauma Recovery in Kamloops

Counselling practice encourages people experiencing the lasting effects of trauma, PTSD and anxiety to explore evidence-based treatment options.

EMDR therapy offers a structured, evidence-based approach that helps the brain process difficult experiences so they no longer carry the same emotional intensity” — Kelsey Ashe, RRC, ACS

KAMLOOPS, BC, CANADA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healing Spaces is raising awareness of Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, an evidence-based psychotherapy that helps people process traumatic memories and reduce the lasting impact of distressing life experiences.While trauma is often associated with major life events, it can also stem from childhood experiences, relationship abuse, medical procedures, accidents, workplace incidents, grief or other overwhelming situations. For many people, these experiences continue to affect daily life long after the event has passed, contributing to symptoms such as intrusive memories, hypervigilance, panic responses, emotional distress and difficulty sleeping."Many people don't realize that ongoing anxiety or emotional overwhelm can sometimes be connected to unresolved trauma," said Kelsey Ashe, Clinical Director and Senior Clinical Counsellor at Healing Spaces. "It can be incredibly frustrating when you're doing your best to move forward but still feel stuck. EMDR therapy offers a structured, evidence-based approach that helps the brain process difficult experiences so they no longer carry the same emotional intensity, allowing many people to move through life with greater confidence and ease."EMDR is recognized internationally as an evidence-based psychotherapy for trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) . During treatment, therapists use guided bilateral stimulation while clients recall distressing memories in a safe therapeutic environment. Over time, many people find these memories become less emotionally disruptive, allowing them to move forward with greater confidence and resilience.Seeking support early can help prevent trauma-related symptoms from continuing to affect work, relationships and everyday life. Healing Spaces offers complimentary 15-minute consultations so clients can explore whether EMDR therapy or another counselling approach is right for their needs.Beyond treatment, the practice is committed to helping reduce the stigma surrounding mental health by providing trustworthy information about trauma recovery and evidence-based therapies. By increasing public understanding of EMDR, Healing Spaces hopes more people will recognize when professional support may help them regain a greater sense of safety, resilience and well-being. For more information about EMDR therapy and trauma counselling, visit healingspaces.center/trauma.About Healing SpacesHealing Spaces is a trauma-informed counselling practice with locations in Kamloops and North Vancouver, British Columbia. The practice provides evidence-based mental health care for people experiencing trauma, PTSD, anxiety and other mental health challenges. Services vary by location and include EMDR therapy, somatic therapy, virtual counselling and other evidence-based approaches. In-person and virtual appointments are available, along with free initial consultations to help clients find the therapist and treatment approach that best meets their needs.

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