NEBRASKA, July 30 - Contact:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Flags to Fly at Half-Mast Monday for Police Chief Young

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has requested that Nebraskans lower their flags to half-staff on Monday, Aug. 3 in honor of Crete Police Chief Gary Young. Young died on Monday. The Crete Police Department has since shared details of the funeral service and procession that will take place that day.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Ag Hall in Tuxedo Park in Crete. The funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. After that, law enforcement will lead a procession to Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln for the burial.

Per Gov. Pillen's request, flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday.