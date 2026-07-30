KHONA SCIENTIFIC AND EVEXIAS EXECUTE LETTER of INTENT to EXPLORE NEXT-GENERATION STEROID HORMONE SUPPLY CHAIN

Khona Scientific to deploy biomanufacturing tech to produce bioidentical steroid hormones compatible with EVEXIAS’ market-leading hormone therapy modalities.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khona Scientific, a pioneer of biomanufacturing solutions for complex natural product compounds, is excited to announce the signature of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with EVEXIAS, a preeminent provider of hormone replacement and hormone optimization therapies. Through thoughtful planning and rigorous validation, the Companies endeavor to establish the steroid hormone supply chain of tomorrow, today.Steroid hormones are among the most influential chemical messengers in the human body. These molecules impact the function of nearly all organ systems and physiological processes, with critical roles in metabolism, aging, immunity, reproductive systems, bone structure, heart health, and brain function. Accordingly, deficiencies in steroid hormone levels have far-reaching health impacts that can be remedied by treatment with personalized hormone therapies such as those offered by EVEXIAS.Similar to how deficiencies in steroid hormone levels can lead to detrimental effects in patient populations, deficiencies in supply chains for steroid hormones can likewise result in negative impacts for treatment providers like EVEXIAS. These supply issues can be resolved through innovations in steroid hormone manufacturing. Today, such compounds are sourced almost exclusively from India and China. Khona Scientific’s expansion into steroid hormones is motivated by the desire to provide partners like EVEXIAS with more choices when sourcing APIs to meet the growing demand from patients and physicians. Establishing resiliency through redundancy is the fundamental objective of the collaboration between Khona Scientific and EVEXIAS.The endeavor centers on the use of Khona Scientific’s BiDS™ technology to produce bioidentical steroid hormones for integration into EVEXIAS’ hormone therapy formulations following rigorous validation. BiDS™ is a modular, versatile platform for producing complex active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) using abundant, inexpensive, and renewable sugars as feedstocks. The technology is akin to a ‘molecular assembly line’ – it enhances yield, quality, throughput, and efficiency by physically organizing enzymes from multiple pathways in the optimal sequence within a host cell to produce the target product. This design maximizes the productivity and overcomes the bottlenecks inherent to legacy systems. In turn, this enables scalable, low-cost, on-demand API production that is not beholden to specialized inputs. By decoupling steroid hormone API production from agricultural supply chains, Khona Scientific’s BiDS™ technology can help EVEXIAS ensure the continuity and consistency of care for patients receiving its personalized hormone therapy regimens.“Our mission has always been to provide patients and physicians with safe, effective, and dependable treatment options” said Dan DeNeui, CEO of EVEXIAS. “We look forward to exploring how Khona Scientific can contribute to this mission by facilitating supply chain diversification for our hormone therapy offerings.”Paul Orlady, CEO of Khona Scientific, says, “We are eager to showcase the capabilities of Khona Scientific’s technology by delivering a purpose-built production pipeline that will enhance the supply chain for EVEXIAS’ industry-leading hormone therapy segment. This constitutes an important first step for the Companies’ mutual objective of ensuring better health outcomes for patients seeking relief from a number of conditions.”Multiple steroid hormones are encompassed by the LOI, including progesterone, estradiol, estrone, and estriol. Estradiol is a mainstay in the treatment of menopause symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats and for the prevention of bone deterioration (osteoporosis). Progesterone is frequently combined with estradiol in hormone therapy regimens to treat menopausal symptoms and promote endometrial protection during treatment. Estradiol and progesterone can also be administered in non-menopausal settings including the treatment of infertility, the management of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and the application of assisted reproductive technologies.About EVEXIASEVEXIAS is a leader in hormone optimization, functional medicine, and proactive longevity care, helping practitioners move beyond symptom management toward precision, root-cause treatment. Through the proprietary EvexiPELMethod, advanced diagnostics, and comprehensive clinical education, EVEXIAS equips a nationwide network of providers with the tools, training, and ongoing strategic support to deliver personalized, data-driven care with confidence and consistency. By combining clinical innovation, practitioner growth strategies, and education-first implementation, EVEXIAS helps improve patient outcomes, strengthen practice performance, and advance the future of integrative medicine. Learn more at http://www.evexias.com/ About Khona ScientificKhona Scientific is a synthetic biology pioneer implementing modular biomanufacturing solutions for production of complex natural product compounds from renewable, elementary feedstocks. The Company’s BiDS™ platform unlocks the full potential of Key Starting Material (KSM) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) biomanufacturing by reengineering complex biosynthetic pathways to function as high-throughput molecular assembly lines. Khona Scientific is currently deploying its technology for production of KSMs and generic APIs for which quality, reliability, and adaptability are paramount. Learn more at http://www.khonascientific.com/

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