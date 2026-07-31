ZKTeco USA's Certus Named Winner of the 2026 Secure Campus Award

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Campus Security Today honors Certus in the Access Control, Cloud-Based Management category for unifying threat screening & access control on a single platform

Winning this award validates what we built with Certus: not another system for districts, but an architecture that closes the gaps between them,”” — Prata Khadilkar, Marketing Manager, ZKTeco USA

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZKTeco USA today announced that Certus, its unified campus safety architecture, has been named a winner of the 2026 Secure Campus Award by Campus Security Today, a Converge360 publication serving school, college, security, and healthcare professionals nationwide. Certus was recognized in the Access Control, Cloud-Based Management category, one of more than twenty categories judged in this year’s program.School security today is fragmented by design. Most campuses run separate systems for access control, visitor management, intercoms, and threat screening, each with its own interface, blind spots, and point of failure. Security administrators add system after system chasing “layered security” and get layered complexity instead, with gaps wide enough for a threat to walk through unnoticed.Certus was built to close those gaps rather than add another one. It combines ZKTeco’s FMD Pro walk-through metal detectors, the Omni all-in-one door access controller, reader, intercom, and visitor check-in kiosk, and the Cielo365 cloud management platform into a single operational layer. The components work together as one system or can be integrated individually into a district’s existing infrastructure, without requiring a full replacement of what’s already in place.FMD Pro screens up to 35 people per minute for concealed metal objects, including firearms, vape pens, and smartphones, without the imposing look of a traditional walk-through detector; many students and staff pass through without realizing they’ve been scanned. The Omni device then verifies every person who reaches the door, recognizing ID badges, mobile credentials, biometrics, or a PIN, and grants authorized personnel instant, touchless entry. Visitors who aren’t pre-registered can call the front office directly from the Omni intercom, where staff can see and hear them before remotely buzzing them in. Every scan, entry, visitor check-in, and alert is logged in real time to the Cielo365 dashboard, giving administrators one interface for every door, building, and campus in a district.“Winning this award validates what we set out to build with Certus: not one more system for districts to manage, but one architecture that finally closes the gaps between them,” said Prata Khadilkar, Marketing Manager at ZKTeco USA. “Every scan, every door, and every visitor now shows up in one picture instead of three or four disconnected ones, and it fits into what schools already have instead of asking them to rip it all out.”For school districts evaluating a limited security budget, Certus is positioned to replace three or four siloed vendor systems with one fully integrated platform, centralizing access events, visitor records, and security alerts without adding friction to students’ and staff’s daily routines.Certus is available now through ZKTeco USA and its authorized dealer network. More information, including full product specifications, is available at www.zktecousa.com About ZKTeco USAZKTeco USA is the American subsidiary of ZKTeco, a global manufacturer of biometric and RFID-based security technology, headquartered at 1600 Union Hill Road, Alpharetta, Georgia. The company designs access control, time and attendance, video surveillance, and campus safety solutions for education, enterprise, and government customers.Media ContactPrata KhadilkarMarketing Manager, ZKTeco USAinfo@zktecousa.com(862) 505-2101

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