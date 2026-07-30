HOMESERVICES OF AMERICA APPOINTS MYRIAM PIERRE WARREN CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER

Myriam Pierre Warren, Chief Legal Officer for HomeServices of America

Longtime leader brings more than 14 years of enterprise experience to oversee HomeServices' legal operations and support continued business growth

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HomeServices of America , the nation's premier provider of homeownership services, today announced the appointment of Myriam Pierre Warren as Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately.A respected executive with more than 14 years of experience advising HomeServices of America, Pierre Warren has served as a trusted strategic partner to leaders across the company’s brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance and franchise businesses. She most recently served as Associate General Counsel, following her earlier role as Senior Counsel, where she helped guide the organization through significant growth, industry transformation, and an evolving legal and regulatory landscape.“Myriam’s appointment follows an extensive national search that included an exceptionally strong field of candidates, and throughout the process she consistently demonstrated the vision, leadership and business acumen needed to lead our legal organization into its next chapter,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of HomeServices of America. “Her deep understanding of our enterprise, collaborative leadership style, and commitment to delivering practical, strategic legal counsel make her uniquely qualified for this role. We are confident she will continue to strengthen our legal organization while supporting the long-term success of our operating companies and the professionals they serve.”Throughout her tenure with HomeServices, Pierre Warren has worked closely alongside former Chief Legal Officer Dana Strandmo, playing an instrumental role in navigating some of the company's most significant legal, regulatory and industry matters. Her experience advising leaders across the enterprise has given her a comprehensive understanding of the business and the legal strategies necessary to support innovation, growth and operational excellence.As Chief Legal Officer, Pierre Warren will lead HomeServices’ enterprise legal organization while advancing a strategic vision focused on strengthening collaboration across the company’s legal teams, enhancing partnerships with business leaders and maximizing the depth of legal talent throughout the organization. She will also oversee enhancements designed to create a more connected, adaptive and responsive legal function that continues to deliver practical, business-focused counsel across the enterprise.“I am honored to step into the role of Chief Legal Officer and continue serving an organization that has been my professional home for more than fourteen years,” said Pierre Warren. “HomeServices has built an extraordinary team of legal professionals and business leaders, and I look forward to building on that strong foundation while continuing to provide strategic counsel that supports our companies, our affiliated professionals and the clients they serve.”# # #ABOUT HOMESERVICES OF AMERICAHomeServices of America is, through its operating companies, the country's preeminent provider of homeownership services, including brokerage, mortgage, franchising, title, insurance and relocation services. HomeServices of America is the owner of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network. HomeServices is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a consolidated subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. HomeServices’ operating companies offers integrated real estate services, including brokerage services, mortgage originations, title and closing services, property and casualty insurance, home warranties and other homeownership services. Information about HomeServices is available at www.homeservices.com

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