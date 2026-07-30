Total MSK Solution Premieres at RosettaFest, Challenging the Fragmented Model of Employer MSK Care

About

HealthMe is the operating system powering the direct-care healthcare market. Built on years of provider relationships, healthcare transactions, and direct contracting experience, HealthMe combines transparent pricing, a national specialty care network, payment technology, and artificial intelligence to make healthcare easier to access, simpler to navigate, and financially predictable. The HealthMe platform enables independent physicians, specialty practices, DPC providers, care navigation organizations, and self-funded employers to connect directly through transparently priced healthcare services. HealthMe’s national specialty care network spans 47 states and includes more than 3,500 physicians, along with thousands of physical therapists, imaging centers, and ambulatory surgery centers across multiple specialties. Through its growing suite of solutions, including transparent healthcare bundles, direct payment technology, CareNav™, and Agent Dora, HealthMe is building the infrastructure for a simpler, more transparent healthcare system. Founded by practicing orthopedic surgeon Michael Havig, MD, HealthMe is headquartered in Naples, Fla. Learn more at healthmedocs.com.

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