West Coast Sourdough Surpasses 50 Locations and Secures Multi-Unit Agreements as One of America's Fastest-Growing Delis

West Coast Sourdough has 50+ locations and 70+ in development, bringing authentic sourdough sandwiches nationwide with expansions in Texas and Georgia.

Hitting 50+ locations and expanding into Texas and Georgia proves the nationwide demand for authentic sourdough. We're scaling fast while keeping the focus on quality ingredients and tradition.” — Manny Deol, CEO

SAN FRANSICO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Coast Sourdough, one of the fastest-growing restaurant franchise concepts in the United States, has announced a significant expansion milestone, surpassing 50 operational locations with more than 70 additional units currently in various stages of development. The brand, which has built its reputation on authentic west coast sourdough bread and freshly prepared deli-style sandwiches, is rapidly establishing itself as a major player in the fast-casual dining segment.The company recently launched operations in Texas, marking its entry into one of the largest and most competitive restaurant markets in the nation. In addition, West Coast Sourdough has secured a multi-unit franchise agreement in Georgia, signaling the brand's strategic push into the southeastern United States. These developments represent a deliberate effort to bring the distinct flavors and quality of west coast sourdough to regions where authentic sourdough options have historically been limited.The rapid growth has not gone unnoticed by industry observers. West Coast Sourdough was recently ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious Franchise 500, earning the 442nd overall position. Perhaps even more notably, the brand was named one of the Top 24 New and Emerging Franchises, a distinction that places it alongside some of the most promising franchise concepts in the country. This recognition from one of the most respected publications in the franchise industry validates the strength of the business model and the growing consumer demand for high-quality sourdough-based menu offerings.At the heart of the company's success is a commitment to authenticity. West Coast Sourdough sources and prepares its signature sourdough bread using methods that honor traditional baking techniques while maintaining the consistency and efficiency required of a franchise operation. Each location offers a menu centered around premium sandwiches built on freshly baked sourdough, complemented by a selection of soups, salads, and sides designed to appeal to a broad audience of sandwich enthusiasts and food lovers alike.The leadership team driving this expansion is notably young and dynamic. The company's CEO is just 34 years old, while the CFO is only 24, making them among the youngest executive teams leading a nationally expanding franchise brand. Despite their age, both bring years of hands-on restaurant experience gained through family ventures in the food industry. This combination of youthful energy and deep operational knowledge has allowed West Coast Sourdough to move quickly and decisively in a competitive marketplace while maintaining the quality standards that customers expect.The franchise model has proven attractive to prospective operators across the country. With a streamlined operational system, strong brand identity, and a product that resonates with consumers who are increasingly seeking quality and authenticity in their dining choices, West Coast Sourdough offers franchise partners a compelling business opportunity. The brand's ability to attract multi-unit agreements, such as the recently announced deal in Georgia, speaks to the confidence that experienced franchise operators have in the long-term viability of the concept.As the brand continues its nationwide expansion, West Coast Sourdough remains focused on delivering a consistent and satisfying dining experience at every location. The company plans to continue pursuing strategic growth opportunities in key markets throughout the United States, with a particular focus on regions where demand for authentic sourdough and premium deli offerings continues to rise. With more than 120 total locations either open or in development, West Coast Sourdough is well positioned to become one of the defining fast-casual brands of the coming decade.For sandwich lovers and sourdough enthusiasts looking to experience what authentic west coast sourdough tastes like, the brand's expanding footprint means that a location may soon be opening nearby.

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